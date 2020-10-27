profile
guiguif
guiguif > blog
J.C hypé par Astro's PlayRoom et la DualSense
Apres sa video Unboxing, Juju nous fait une video sur Astro's Playroom

    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, barberousse, shigeryu
    posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:09 PM by guiguif
    comments (25)
    bennj posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:09 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoDY9vFAaG8
    neptonic posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:10 PM
    masharu posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:11 PM
    Sans blague.
    altendorf posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:11 PM
    bennj Pas trop fort quand même hein
    bennj posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:12 PM
    altendorf laisse je vais en chopper quelques uns c'est sur
    carlexzaibatsu posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:12 PM
    Seule manette next gen
    guiguif posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:13 PM
    bennj en tout il semble que j'en ai aussi choppé
    kabuki posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:15 PM
    guiguif
    spilner posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:15 PM
    Comme il le dit, ça va être difficile de revenir en arrière après ça

    Guiguif
    "en tout il semble que j'en ai aussi choppé"
    zekk posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:17 PM
    bennj ça a l'air quand même de répondre à ta question ils ne testent qu'astrobot pour le moment
    xenofamicom posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:23 PM
    Lui, c'est certain qu'il allait être hypé, c'est le contraire qui aurait été étonnant
    sora78 posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:24 PM
    Tout le monde parle de vraie manette next-gen, vrai game changer

    Impatient j'espère ne pas être déçu.
    minbox posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:26 PM
    Vidéo très intéressante
    gankutsuou posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:27 PM
    sora78 ah ba pas JVC. Attendons des retours de la presse plus généraliste et surtout de se faire son propre avis.
    akinen posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:29 PM
    J’ai hâte de tester ça sur un jeu de course ou immersif sims
    barberousse posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:29 PM
    guiguif
    leonr4 posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:37 PM
    Il faut se faire une raison
    gantzeur posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:43 PM
    guiguif
    kuroni posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:49 PM
    guiguif T as choppé un très gros spécimen de Ragix.
    suzukube posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:55 PM
    Guiguif tu vois que les japonais qui criaient SUGOI n'exagéraient pas, même Julien Chièze est bluffé !
    wadewilson posted the 10/27/2020 at 06:58 PM
    Il est toujour hypé en meme temps
    spilner posted the 10/27/2020 at 07:00 PM
    Wadewilson
    Pas vraiment, dans ses précédentes vidéos il à toujours dit qu'il voulait voir par lui même si c'etait pas bullshit toute ces sensations
    marcus62 posted the 10/27/2020 at 07:16 PM
    Elle a l'air bien sympa cette DualSense !

    J'irai la tester chez un pote (si on est pas reconfiné d'ici là) pour me faire ma propre idée !
    vfries posted the 10/27/2020 at 07:36 PM
    wadewilson +1
    shigeryu posted the 10/27/2020 at 07:57 PM
    Ils vont me faire craquer bordel...
