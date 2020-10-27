accueil
profile
guiguif
J.C hypé par Astro's PlayRoom et la DualSense
Apres sa video Unboxing, Juju nous fait une video sur Astro's Playroom
bennj
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:09 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoDY9vFAaG8
neptonic
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:10 PM
masharu
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:11 PM
Sans blague.
altendorf
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:11 PM
bennj
Pas trop fort quand même hein
bennj
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:12 PM
altendorf
laisse je vais en chopper quelques uns c'est sur
carlexzaibatsu
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:12 PM
Seule manette next gen
guiguif
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:13 PM
bennj
en tout il semble que j'en ai aussi choppé
kabuki
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:15 PM
guiguif
spilner
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:15 PM
Comme il le dit, ça va être difficile de revenir en arrière après ça
Guiguif
"en tout il semble que j'en ai aussi choppé"
zekk
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:17 PM
bennj
ça a l'air quand même de répondre à ta question
ils ne testent qu'astrobot pour le moment
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:23 PM
Lui, c'est certain qu'il allait être hypé, c'est le contraire qui aurait été étonnant
sora78
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:24 PM
Tout le monde parle de vraie manette next-gen, vrai game changer
Impatient j'espère ne pas être déçu.
minbox
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:26 PM
Vidéo très intéressante
gankutsuou
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:27 PM
sora78
ah ba pas JVC. Attendons des retours de la presse plus généraliste et surtout de se faire son propre avis.
akinen
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:29 PM
J’ai hâte de tester ça sur un jeu de course ou immersif sims
barberousse
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:29 PM
guiguif
leonr4
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:37 PM
Il faut se faire une raison
gantzeur
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:43 PM
guiguif
kuroni
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:49 PM
guiguif
T as choppé un très gros spécimen de Ragix.
suzukube
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:55 PM
Guiguif
tu vois que les japonais qui criaient SUGOI n'exagéraient pas, même Julien Chièze est bluffé !
wadewilson
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 06:58 PM
Il est toujour hypé en meme temps
spilner
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 07:00 PM
Wadewilson
Pas vraiment, dans ses précédentes vidéos il à toujours dit qu'il voulait voir par lui même si c'etait pas bullshit toute ces sensations
marcus62
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 07:16 PM
Elle a l'air bien sympa cette DualSense !
J'irai la tester chez un pote (si on est pas reconfiné d'ici là) pour me faire ma propre idée !
vfries
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 07:36 PM
wadewilson
+1
shigeryu
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 07:57 PM
Ils vont me faire craquer bordel...
