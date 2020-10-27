accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
negan
,
minx
xserial
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
55
visites since opening :
127330
xserial
> blog
XBOX : The Initiative présentera son jeu cet été !
Action aventure
Expérience de jeu immersive et amusante
Environnements photoréalistes et interactifs
Animations très détaillées
FX et effets visuels exceptionnels
Fonctionnalités en ligne
UE5
https://twitter.com/geronimo_73/status/1275815498429710338
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
nosphor68
,
raoh38
posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:32 PM by
xserial
comments (
15
)
barberousse
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:33 PM
Mais c’est passé l’été!
castortroy
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:34 PM
Ça va on a le temps
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:36 PM
Il serait temps
Naughty Dog aimerait trouver enfin un concurrent sérieux
marcus62
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:37 PM
Donc l'été prochain.
Vivement, j'ai hâte de découvrir leur nouveau projet !
gantzeur
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:38 PM
Y'a pas de soucis
on a le temps
akinen
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:39 PM
C'est bien. On peut néanmoins faire cette news pour tous les studios de la planète. Sans COVID, normalement il y a l'E3, la Gamescom, le TGS etc.
spartan1985
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:39 PM
Tweets de mai et juin...
galcian
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:40 PM
Pas mal pour un tweet qui date de mai .
skuldleif
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:40 PM
hein? il parlait de l'été dernier
altendorf
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:41 PM
Ah ce bon vieux Geronimo
nosphor68
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:42 PM
The Initiative va casser des bouches à bien des égards, vivement qu’ils montrent ce jeu .
sora78
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:46 PM
été ça peut être Aout 2021 pendant la gamescom donc y a le temps
bigb0ss
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 04:51 PM
C'était censé être cet été la mais ca doit être repousser à une date ultérieur du coup, vu le recrutement en or qu'ils ont fait depuis des années et ça continue encore, je sens que le jeu va mettre tout le monde d'accord.
voxen
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 05:00 PM
Cool. Cyberpunk 2077 sera toujours pas sorti.
churos45
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 05:17 PM
Encore un article de qualité
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Naughty Dog aimerait trouver enfin un concurrent sérieux
Vivement, j'ai hâte de découvrir leur nouveau projet !