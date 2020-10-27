profile
XBOX : The Initiative présentera son jeu cet été !
Action aventure
Expérience de jeu immersive et amusante
Environnements photoréalistes et interactifs
Animations très détaillées
FX et effets visuels exceptionnels
Fonctionnalités en ligne
UE5

https://twitter.com/geronimo_73/status/1275815498429710338
    posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:32 PM by xserial
    comments (15)
    barberousse posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:33 PM
    Mais c’est passé l’été!
    castortroy posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:34 PM
    Ça va on a le temps
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:36 PM
    Il serait temps
    Naughty Dog aimerait trouver enfin un concurrent sérieux
    marcus62 posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Donc l'été prochain.

    Vivement, j'ai hâte de découvrir leur nouveau projet !
    gantzeur posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:38 PM
    Y'a pas de soucis on a le temps
    akinen posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:39 PM
    C'est bien. On peut néanmoins faire cette news pour tous les studios de la planète. Sans COVID, normalement il y a l'E3, la Gamescom, le TGS etc.
    spartan1985 posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:39 PM
    Tweets de mai et juin...
    galcian posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:40 PM
    Pas mal pour un tweet qui date de mai .
    skuldleif posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:40 PM
    hein? il parlait de l'été dernier
    altendorf posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:41 PM
    Ah ce bon vieux Geronimo
    nosphor68 posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:42 PM
    The Initiative va casser des bouches à bien des égards, vivement qu’ils montrent ce jeu .
    sora78 posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:46 PM
    été ça peut être Aout 2021 pendant la gamescom donc y a le temps
    bigb0ss posted the 10/27/2020 at 04:51 PM
    C'était censé être cet été la mais ca doit être repousser à une date ultérieur du coup, vu le recrutement en or qu'ils ont fait depuis des années et ça continue encore, je sens que le jeu va mettre tout le monde d'accord.
    voxen posted the 10/27/2020 at 05:00 PM
    Cool. Cyberpunk 2077 sera toujours pas sorti.
    churos45 posted the 10/27/2020 at 05:17 PM
    Encore un article de qualité
