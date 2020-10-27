accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
profile
95
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
dx93
,
ootaniisensei
,
trafalgar
,
yukilin
,
traveller
,
grozourson
,
prinny
,
minbox
,
amassous
,
shazbot
,
jackiechan
,
drakeramore
,
minx
,
svr
,
x1x2
,
xbot
,
momotaros
,
pytos
,
lamiral
,
eldren
,
gunotak
,
cuthbert
,
loudiyi
,
akd
,
settlerman6
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
majorevo
,
kabuki
,
fullbuster
,
badaboumisback
,
jeanouillz
,
myers
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kikibearentongues
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
binou87
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
heracles
,
fredone
,
jf17
,
chester
,
supatony
,
linkiorra
,
kyogamer
,
mystik13
,
riuy
,
shinlao
,
scalaadcaelum
,
freematt
,
skypirate
,
battossai
,
blackbox
,
milo42
,
aiolia081
,
foxstep
,
diablass59
,
thelegendpingas
,
xiaoludo
,
maxibesttof
,
odv78
,
giusnake
,
link80
,
kisukesan
,
gantzeur
,
draculax
,
opthomas
,
oversoulxlll
,
tvirus
,
shiranui
,
arngrim
,
sorow
,
fortep
,
strifedcloud
,
jwolf
,
jojoplay4
,
kurosama
,
escobar
,
pipboy3000
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx333
,
e3payne
,
torotoro59
,
darkparadize
,
nindo64
,
gat
,
spilner
,
tuni
,
neptunia
,
voxen
,
mugimeddy
,
neckbreaker71
,
lucaslegamer
,
biboys
akinen
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
956
visites since opening :
1116514
akinen
> blog
La trêve enfin: XBSX et PS5 côte à côte
C'est trop beau. J'en ai les larmes aux yeux
Twitter de Geoff Keighley
-
https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1321063520469827587/photo/1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:43 PM by
akinen
comments (
8
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:45 PM
Il aurait pu mettre un paquet de doritos au milieu ce con
wu
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:46 PM
chiotgamer
les pubs doritos ps5 sur twitch c'est overdose actuellement
modsoul
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:46 PM
Pas obligé de la mettre sur le socle du coup.
Mais ça doit être préférable
chiotgamer
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:48 PM
Wu
Ah je savais pas qu'il y en avait, je disais ça en référence au DoritosGate initié par Geoff
serve
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:49 PM
modsoul
Elle glisse si elle est pas sur le socle ^^
chiotgamer
Y a un concours pour gagner une PS5 avec Doritos.
jeanouillz
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:50 PM
La xbox seX au bord du précipice, serait-ce un signe ?
#Pastaper
chiotgamer
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:54 PM
Jeanouillz
Ça serait teeeeeellement dommage que le trophée des TGA tombe un peu sur la gauche... Un accident est si vite arrivé...
spilner
posted
the 10/27/2020 at 02:56 PM
La prestance de la PS5
Jeanouillz
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais ça doit être préférable
Elle glisse si elle est pas sur le socle ^^
chiotgamer
Y a un concours pour gagner une PS5 avec Doritos.
#Pastaper
Jeanouillz