akinen > blog
La trêve enfin: XBSX et PS5 côte à côte
C'est trop beau. J'en ai les larmes aux yeux



Twitter de Geoff Keighley - https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1321063520469827587/photo/1
    posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:43 PM by akinen
    comments (8)
    chiotgamer posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Il aurait pu mettre un paquet de doritos au milieu ce con
    wu posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:46 PM
    chiotgamer les pubs doritos ps5 sur twitch c'est overdose actuellement
    modsoul posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:46 PM
    Pas obligé de la mettre sur le socle du coup.
    Mais ça doit être préférable
    chiotgamer posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:48 PM
    Wu Ah je savais pas qu'il y en avait, je disais ça en référence au DoritosGate initié par Geoff
    serve posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:49 PM
    modsoul

    Elle glisse si elle est pas sur le socle ^^

    chiotgamer

    Y a un concours pour gagner une PS5 avec Doritos.
    jeanouillz posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:50 PM
    La xbox seX au bord du précipice, serait-ce un signe ?
    #Pastaper
    chiotgamer posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:54 PM
    Jeanouillz Ça serait teeeeeellement dommage que le trophée des TGA tombe un peu sur la gauche... Un accident est si vite arrivé...
    spilner posted the 10/27/2020 at 02:56 PM
    La prestance de la PS5

    Jeanouillz
