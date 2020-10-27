« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Kalypso Media
0
Likers
name : Kalypso Media
profile
nicolasgourry
123
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3383
visites since opening : 4569241
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] 3 jeux édités par Kalipso avec des dates...ou pas
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/27/2020 at 08:56 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    famimax posted the 10/27/2020 at 09:36 AM
    nicolasgourry Quand c'est trop ?

    Sinon le remaster de Commando 2 il a perdu Praetorians lors de son passage sur Switch ? Et pour le même prix je suppose ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/27/2020 at 09:43 AM
    famimax je ne sais pas.
    archesstat posted the 10/27/2020 at 10:03 AM
    Famimax C'est tropico.
    famimax posted the 10/27/2020 at 10:29 AM
    archesstat Ah merci, je me sens moins seul
    archesstat posted the 10/27/2020 at 10:37 AM
    Famimax
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre