tuni06
Watch dogs légion test
Salut à tous
Petite question, quand est prévu la date de fin de l’embargo pour watch dogs légion ?
Cordialement
    posted the 10/26/2020 at 11:59 AM by tuni06
    comments (4)
    lughost30 posted the 10/26/2020 at 12:21 PM
    Demain dans la journée je crois
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/26/2020 at 12:46 PM
    Pas besoin d'attendre les tests, le jeu sera excellent !
    Il n'y a que les chouineuses qui crachent régulièrement sur Ubisoft qui trouveront le jeu nul
    gwadalba posted the 10/26/2020 at 01:07 PM
    Watch Dogs j'avais vraiment bien aimé (C.R.E.A.M du Wu Tang en pleine mission :love pas fait le 2, mais Legion me hype franchement.
    fan2jeux posted the 10/26/2020 at 01:18 PM
    D apres gamekult, ca va parler watch dog et ps5 dans la prochaine emission.
    De plus, il y aura un gk live vendredi sur watch dog donc on peut supposer que le nda s arrete ce vendredi
