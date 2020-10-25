accueil
articles :
249
visites since opening :
448668
armando
blog
Film Uncharted Mark Wahlberg en Sully
Bon il ressemble plus a mon pizzaiolo cas Sully............
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
kurosama
posted the 10/25/2020 at 11:37 AM by
armando
comments (
25
)
marios1
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 11:41 AM
Pour le coup c'est vraiment le "cas Sully". C'te tête
corium
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 11:44 AM
anakaris
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 11:47 AM
Pas si mal !
voxen
ton avis de fan avisé et raisonnable ?
voxen
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:03 PM
anakaris
eh bien c'est tout à fait ressemblant mais je garantis que le petit Mark n'aura pas la superbe voix nécessaire à faire un bon Sully !
(je n'aime pas uncharted et je hais Nate, mais j'aime beaucoup Sully
)
anakaris
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:05 PM
voxen
(je n'aime pas uncharted et je hais Nate, mais j'aime beaucoup Sully )
Tu es donc la moitié d'un trou du cul, ça va, l'honneur est sauf
kenpokan
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:12 PM
anakaris
sid
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:13 PM
C'est moche
marcus62
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:17 PM
Pourquoi pas
Je suis quand même curieux de voir le résultat !
malroth
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:18 PM
C'est vraiment un bon choix
Finalement il pourrait etre vraiment pas mal cet uncharted dont personne n y croyait ^^
kurosama
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:19 PM
Mario Bros?
voxen
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:20 PM
anakaris
vilain garçon, j'aime Chloé aussi, et pas que son cul, allez on monte ma moyenne
kenpokan
arrêtez de vous moquer de ma personne monsieur
yukilin
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:24 PM
voxen
: Sully et Chloé les meilleurs persos d'Uncharted
grievous32
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:30 PM
Voxen
le souci c'est qu'en VF, Mark Wahlberg est doublé par Bruno Choel. Et dans le jeu, Bruno Choel... C'est Nathan Drake. Ca risque d'en déranger plus d'un.
anakaris
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:31 PM
voxen
vilain garçon, j'aime Chloé aussi, et pas que son cul, allez on monte ma moyenne
Question éliminatoire: Chloé ou Elena ?
voxen
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:32 PM
grievous32
oh oui le bordel
anakaris
Chloé sans hésiter. Elena c'est vraiment la meuf ultra chiante que je peux pas blairer, Nate au féminin.
zanpa
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:37 PM
je préféré largement sully en Makr Wahlberg que tom holland le sur côté avec sa voix d'enfant
nspy
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:54 PM
ça aurait été bien de comparer avec une photo de Sully plus jeune.
https://i.pinimg.com/564x/20/bb/d2/20bbd26494f1b47526f77a6f640ff902.jpg
shao
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 12:56 PM
En vrai ça passe.
madd
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 01:06 PM
Mais du coup, il fallait mettre Bryan Cranston, il ressemble plus à Sully que Wahlberg.
kira93
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 01:11 PM
Mais il y a un problème . La voix française de Mark Wahlberg est la voix de Drake
anakaris
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 01:16 PM
voxen
Chloé sans hésiter. Elena c'est vraiment la meuf ultra chiante que je peux pas blairer, Nate au féminin.
Mauvaise réponse !
voxen
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 01:20 PM
anakaris
eh bah merde
foxstep
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 01:21 PM
Ça passe. Après en vrai c'est surtout le jeu d'acteur qui comptera le plus dans ce genre de cas
mafacenligne
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 01:33 PM
10 ans qu'on parle de ce film , mais autant pour le film halo !!
c'est holly -boude .
guyllan
posted
the 10/25/2020 at 01:40 PM
Mais quelle ressemblance !! Ils portent tous les 2 une moustache
