armando > blog
Film Uncharted Mark Wahlberg en Sully
Bon il ressemble plus a mon pizzaiolo cas Sully............
    posted the 10/25/2020 at 11:37 AM by armando
    comments (25)
    marios1 posted the 10/25/2020 at 11:41 AM
    Pour le coup c'est vraiment le "cas Sully". C'te tête
    corium posted the 10/25/2020 at 11:44 AM
    anakaris posted the 10/25/2020 at 11:47 AM
    Pas si mal !

    voxen ton avis de fan avisé et raisonnable ?
    voxen posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:03 PM
    anakaris eh bien c'est tout à fait ressemblant mais je garantis que le petit Mark n'aura pas la superbe voix nécessaire à faire un bon Sully !

    (je n'aime pas uncharted et je hais Nate, mais j'aime beaucoup Sully )
    anakaris posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:05 PM
    voxen (je n'aime pas uncharted et je hais Nate, mais j'aime beaucoup Sully )

    Tu es donc la moitié d'un trou du cul, ça va, l'honneur est sauf
    kenpokan posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:12 PM
    anakaris
    sid posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:13 PM
    C'est moche
    marcus62 posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:17 PM
    Pourquoi pas

    Je suis quand même curieux de voir le résultat !
    malroth posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:18 PM
    C'est vraiment un bon choix

    Finalement il pourrait etre vraiment pas mal cet uncharted dont personne n y croyait ^^
    kurosama posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:19 PM
    Mario Bros?
    voxen posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:20 PM
    anakaris vilain garçon, j'aime Chloé aussi, et pas que son cul, allez on monte ma moyenne

    kenpokan arrêtez de vous moquer de ma personne monsieur
    yukilin posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:24 PM
    voxen : Sully et Chloé les meilleurs persos d'Uncharted
    grievous32 posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:30 PM
    Voxen le souci c'est qu'en VF, Mark Wahlberg est doublé par Bruno Choel. Et dans le jeu, Bruno Choel... C'est Nathan Drake. Ca risque d'en déranger plus d'un.
    anakaris posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:31 PM
    voxen vilain garçon, j'aime Chloé aussi, et pas que son cul, allez on monte ma moyenne

    Question éliminatoire: Chloé ou Elena ?
    voxen posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:32 PM
    grievous32 oh oui le bordel

    anakaris Chloé sans hésiter. Elena c'est vraiment la meuf ultra chiante que je peux pas blairer, Nate au féminin.
    zanpa posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:37 PM
    je préféré largement sully en Makr Wahlberg que tom holland le sur côté avec sa voix d'enfant
    nspy posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:54 PM
    ça aurait été bien de comparer avec une photo de Sully plus jeune.

    https://i.pinimg.com/564x/20/bb/d2/20bbd26494f1b47526f77a6f640ff902.jpg
    shao posted the 10/25/2020 at 12:56 PM
    En vrai ça passe.
    madd posted the 10/25/2020 at 01:06 PM
    Mais du coup, il fallait mettre Bryan Cranston, il ressemble plus à Sully que Wahlberg.
    kira93 posted the 10/25/2020 at 01:11 PM
    Mais il y a un problème . La voix française de Mark Wahlberg est la voix de Drake
    anakaris posted the 10/25/2020 at 01:16 PM
    voxen Chloé sans hésiter. Elena c'est vraiment la meuf ultra chiante que je peux pas blairer, Nate au féminin.

    Mauvaise réponse !
    voxen posted the 10/25/2020 at 01:20 PM
    anakaris eh bah merde
    foxstep posted the 10/25/2020 at 01:21 PM
    Ça passe. Après en vrai c'est surtout le jeu d'acteur qui comptera le plus dans ce genre de cas
    mafacenligne posted the 10/25/2020 at 01:33 PM
    10 ans qu'on parle de ce film , mais autant pour le film halo !!
    c'est holly -boude .
    guyllan posted the 10/25/2020 at 01:40 PM
    Mais quelle ressemblance !! Ils portent tous les 2 une moustache
