J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Super Dragon Ball Heroes BBM épisode 8

Bon visionnage!!
DB jusqu’à la mort
    opthomas
    posted the 10/25/2020 at 08:48 AM by amassous
    comments (2)
    sylphide posted the 10/25/2020 at 10:32 AM
    J'ai rien compris à l'épisode trop wtf sauf qu'a la fin c'est hyper badass.
    amassous posted the 10/25/2020 at 02:40 PM
    sylphide Combat dabs plusieurs univers, ça parle trop là
