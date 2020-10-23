profile
jenicris
71
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1238
visites since opening : 2331432
jenicris > blog
[Léger Spoil] Encore du gameplay pour Spiderman: Miles Morales avec un peu de J. Jonah Jameson
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    bulford, minbox
    posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:14 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    lightning posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:20 PM
    Bon ça spoil un peu la scène.... mais bordel si les autres set pieces sont de ce niveau
    bulford posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:22 PM
    barberousse posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:28 PM
    Jregarde plus rien
    gemini posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:38 PM
    Il sera dans les achats Day One! Excellent!
    metroidvania posted the 10/23/2020 at 09:48 PM
    magnifique
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre