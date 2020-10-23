profile
[Rappel] 10€ en CC tous les 100€ d'achat
Petit rappel du bon plan chez la Fnac avec 10€ offert tous les 100€ d'achat avec le code POTIRON




Ça fonctionne avec les accessoires PS5 et les manettes XBOX Series X.

Lien
FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dps5%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    modsoul posted the 10/23/2020 at 08:02 PM
    Il y a pas mal de choses qui ne sont pas éligibles
    Moi je voulais une tv mais pas éligible Jsuis deg
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/23/2020 at 08:09 PM
    modsoul ah je ne savais pas pour les TV, désolé !
    Perso, je me suis pris des manettes pour PS5 et Series X et j'ai pris Mafia et Spider-Man Miles Morales
    axlenz posted the 10/23/2020 at 08:10 PM
    Non cumulable sur les préco qui offrent déjà des € bof donc
