accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
" Les enquêtes de Kindaichi " est largement meilleur à " Détective Conan " mais vous n'êtes pas encore assez grand pour ce débat
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
shanks
,
roivas
,
mickurt
,
zestarlight
name :
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
23
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
salocin
,
johnt
,
kurosama
,
fran
,
k1fry
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
maxleresistant
,
zestarlight
,
dyselight
,
bladagun
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
xhshrshth
,
raph64
,
flom
,
wu
,
minx
,
giusnake
,
shanks
,
chiotgamer
,
pizza3fromage
,
opthomas
,
vance
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
208
visites since opening :
402745
axlenz
> blog
all
Nintendor
Playstachouffle
Xboxar
Pécéairedaigle
Multi
Mangas/Animés
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
Divers
Histoires
Gamekyo Awards
Assassin's Creed Valhalla X Viland Saga
Mangas/Animés
Vinland Saga annonce une collaboration avec Assassin's Creed Valhalla ! Eivor apparaîtra dans le numéro du 10 novembre.
BONUS :
tags :
assassin's creed
vinland saga
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/23/2020 at 02:18 PM by
axlenz
comments (
3
)
altendorf
posted
the 10/23/2020 at 02:33 PM
Très malin de la part d'Ubisoft
jf17
posted
the 10/23/2020 at 02:37 PM
Va falloir que je me remette dans ce manga, je me suis arrêté a l'anime, il faut que je commence les scans .
gantzeur
posted
the 10/23/2020 at 02:45 PM
Vivement la saison 2
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo