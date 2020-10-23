" Les enquêtes de Kindaichi " est largement meilleur à " Détective Conan " mais vous n'êtes pas encore assez grand pour ce débat
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
name : Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
axlenz
axlenz
all
Assassin's Creed Valhalla X Viland Saga
Mangas/Animés
Vinland Saga annonce une collaboration avec Assassin's Creed Valhalla ! Eivor apparaîtra dans le numéro du 10 novembre.











BONUS :

    tags : assassin's creed vinland saga
    posted the 10/23/2020 at 02:18 PM by axlenz
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 10/23/2020 at 02:33 PM
    Très malin de la part d'Ubisoft
    jf17 posted the 10/23/2020 at 02:37 PM
    Va falloir que je me remette dans ce manga, je me suis arrêté a l'anime, il faut que je commence les scans .
    gantzeur posted the 10/23/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Vivement la saison 2
