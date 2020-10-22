accueil
leblogdeshacka
articles : 3989
3989
visites since opening : 4566827
4566827
leblogdeshacka > blog
> blog
[XBOX] La Series S sort des usines
La Series S sort d'usine, avec son beau packaging !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
nosphor68
posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:33 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments ( 11 )
11
)
bulford
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:37 PM
La console dématérialisé qui a besoin d’un SSD au même prix que la console
furtifdor
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:39 PM
J'ai vu la console la semaine derniere, elle est vraiment petite!
Je suis curieux de voir si Mocrosoft va réussir à la vendre!
Elle a peut etre une carte a jouer avec les ruptures de SX et de PS5 pour ce noel
suzukube
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:40 PM
J'en ai commandé une, j'ai hâte, même si ça sera que pour jouer au Game Pass
nosphor68
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:40 PM
Le packaging est classique sans fioritures mais ça marche bien
shincloud
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:40 PM
bulford
C'est comme acheter une console à 150euro avec une manette, alors qu'une manette coûte 60 70euro...
nosphor68
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:44 PM
furtifdor
une console au prix d’une Switch avec un abonnement GP Ultimate ça peut que cartonner (du moment que Microsoft communique de manière simple sur cette machine de façon agressif pour le grand public )
gwadalba
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:49 PM
Je comprends l'idée de Microsoft a sortir cette console mais j'aurais préféré une Xbox Série X sans lecteur comme la PS5
krash
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:51 PM
Qu'elle y reste
psxbox
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:57 PM
C est la seule console a être encore disponible sur amazon a mon avis elle va pas marcher ils auraient du faire comme la ps5 la même sans lecteur
psxbox
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 08:59 PM
https://www.frandroid.com/marques/sony/789024_ps5-micromania-commence-a-avertir-ceux-qui-auront-la-console-a-la-sortie-ou-non/amp
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/22/2020 at 09:00 PM
bonne porte d'entrée au GP mis à part cela je préfère avoir la série x.
