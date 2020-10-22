profile
negan
53
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 26
visites since opening : 589354
negan > blog
Une Xbox SX Borderlands !


Un fanArt.

Je kiffe
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59, micablo, vincecastel, beni
    posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:03 AM by negan
    comments (15)
    torotoro59 posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:04 AM
    micablo posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:07 AM
    Sympa!
    commanch posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:19 AM
    C'est incroyable la ressemblance frappante avec le container pour le tri des déchets près de chez moi
    pouchka posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:21 AM
    Non.
    sephi88 posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:38 AM
    Le mauvais goût a désormais un nom.
    monz666 posted the 10/22/2020 at 08:38 AM
    Claptrap
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:06 AM
    Ça colle tellement bien
    gwadalba posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:11 AM
    Vilaine/20
    heracles posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:11 AM
    Je trouve ça laid

    Je la préfère au naturel, sobre.
    krash posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:19 AM
    Les skins de Xbox Pope ne sont pas ouf, on dirait un vieux sticker collé sur la console
    kwentyn posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:31 AM
    Je l'avais posté ds un commentaire hier, elle déboîte
    mafacenligne posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:39 AM
    se genre de sticker c'est pour une chambre d'ado ,le bordel !
    aprés pour le salon certain vont nous pondre des trucs sympa !
    Sinon j'ai étét chez micromania ce matin ,tu veux une XSX pas avant janvier/février et un PS5 pas avant mars/avril
    akinen posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:41 AM
    Encore une immondice. Il y aura des top 10 des pires skin à ce train là
    psxbox posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:45 AM
    https://scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/fr/cp0/e15/q65/95747751_3825592487514093_126939180067454976_n.jpg?_nc_cat=110&ccb=2&_nc_sid=110474&_nc_ohc=qsEFjA0bmBsAX8T72SJ&_nc_ht=scontent-cdt1-1.xx&tp=14&oh=099ce4e9ecc21b125fcb5869d570b5c7&oe=5FB6C132
    psxbox posted the 10/22/2020 at 09:48 AM
    https://xboxsquad.fr/news/2020/04/xbox-series-x-13-collector-quon-reve-de-pouvoir-acheter/
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre