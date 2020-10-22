profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
Je veux cette Series X !!
En attendant une éventuelle Series X Halo Infinite, voici une Series X Cyberpunk 2077 que j'aurai bien voulu dans ma collection.



    ravyxxs, vincecastel, killia, pizza3fromage, spartan1985, spontexes
    posted the 10/21/2020 at 11:51 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    ravyxxs posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:10 AM
    Elle déchire de fou

    C'est simple,y a un modèle similaire de la sorte avec les leds et tout,j'achète direct.

    C'est clairement le genre de console collector vraiment recherché avec l'attention du détail. Une chose que tu regardes encore et encore,et qui fini pas au grenier à mon sens
    suzukube posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:18 AM
    Elle ressemble à ma One X o_o
    pizza3fromage posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:23 AM
    Merde elle est terrible
    C'est du collector officiel ?
    raikoremake posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:29 AM
    Je la trouve très moche personnellement
    spontexes posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:47 AM
    fretide posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:52 AM
    Vous voulez avoir ce truc sous/ à côté de votre tv?...

    DÉGUEULASSE
    koji posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:58 AM
    plutot stylé je trouve mais dur a marier niveau decors.
    guiguif posted the 10/22/2020 at 12:59 AM
    pizza3fromage fanmade
    maxleresistant posted the 10/22/2020 at 01:00 AM
    stylé
