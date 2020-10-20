profile
Elden Ring
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Elden Ring : nouveau leak 4chan
Nouveau leak sur 4chan, ca vaut ce que ça vaut quoi, pas mal de trucs déjà dits :


- 3 « Realms » composed of Kingdoms + 1 hidden.

- Game is like an open-world Dark Souls / Diablo

- Castles, labyrinths, ruins, caves, large and vast landscapes that are interconnected

- Some dungeons/caves/labyrinth are procedurally generated but the entrances are not randomly located.

- Specific attributes / skills to learn

- Some weapon skills you learn are shared with the same type of “normal” weapons (Short Sword for example)

- Jumping, grabbing a ledge, swimming, some light stealth are in the game

- The character can sheath his weapons. All equipment is visible. He/she sheathes his weapon to use the other one equipped.

- Player can interact with the environment without obvious UI/icons, when all weapons are sheathed.

- Some physics engine puzzles are in the game.

- Weather and day/night cycle, change paths and enemies and will be used in puzzles.

- Enemies can drop augmented and elemental weapons. Depends on your location, the enemies and your level. Some weapons need to be identified by specific NPCs.

- Kingdom Tendencies depending on your progression, some choices and online/offline.

- Player status : will be able to draw specific powers from the gods/demons he chooses to align with. The body can be modified as a result when using those powers.

- Taking control of the world and conquering other kingdoms is the theme. You can choose to align with anyone and spread his words/belief or no one.

- You can choose your race and your class at the beginning, both affect your stats.

- Horses and wolves can be mounted.
4chan - https://boards.4channel.org/v/thread/529226815/elden-ring
    posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:08 PM by onihanzo
    comments
    joker54 posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:10 PM
    Soit disant ça leak, mais en attendant y'a toujours aucune info officielle depuis presque 1 an et demi.
    denton posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:13 PM
    Trailer au vga pas le choix merde!!!!!
    shambala93 posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:13 PM
    Curieux de voir la DA in game. Est-ce que ça sera nouveau ou un DS déguisé sous un nouveau nom ? En tout cas il y a de bonnes choses dans ce « leak ».
    didi posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:13 PM
    4chan, cimer
    jeanouillz posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:14 PM
    joker54 les leaks c'est les seuls infos qu'on a depuis le trailer ... C'est triste.
    J'en ai vu certains se demander si le projet n'était pas annulé.

    En vrai je pense qu'ils l'ont porté sur next-gen et est prévu après la période de lancement histoire de ne pas faire d'ombre a Demon's Souls.
    Ce n'est que ma théorie
    joker54 posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:16 PM
    jeanouillz Je me suis dis la même chose, le jeu va probablement être exclu next-gen parce que From Software techniquement ils sont vraiment pas tip top en terme d'optimisation, alors pour un open-world j'imagine même pas sur PS4/Xbox One, ça doit être une catastrophe.
    onihanzo posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:19 PM
    jeanouillz Tout a fait, y’a sûrement un deal avec Sony pour qu’ils ne fasse pas le reveal avant la sortie de DeS. Et c’est pas non plus un hasard qu’on ait DeS à la sortie de la PS5, pour moi c’est typiquement le genre de jeu que tu sors 3 à 6 mois après la sortie d’une nouvelle console.
    wu posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:20 PM
    Certains que le jeu à été repoussé pour la next gen
    goldmen33 posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:22 PM
    Maintenant faut croiser les doigts pour que le jeu soit full next gen et pas cross...
    51love posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:27 PM
    Si c'est vrai ça me hype à mort

    Il pourrait être à Dark Souls ce que World a été à Monster Hunter, la formule commence un peu à tourner en rond je trouve, il faut de nouvelles idées une peu rafraichissantes et ambitieuses
    altendorf posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:29 PM
    4chan.
    raioh posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Tout ce qui provient de 4chan concernant Elden Ring est du pure bullshit.
    C'est même devenu un meme de faire des faux leak sur ce jeu.
    aros posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:30 PM
    jeanouillz
    " En vrai je pense qu'ils l'ont porté sur next-gen [...] "
    Cette année encore je lisais qu'étant donner le Covid-19, le studio profiterait de ce " temps imposé " pour travailler une copie next-gen du jeu ; un fait induisant que le développement du jeu initial touchait alors à sa fin, et ce il y a quelques mois déjà.

    goldmen33
    Tu rêves Mais ce qui est sûr, c'est que la next-gen ne leur serait pas inutile pour sublimer la vision de leur jeu. Car le fait est qu'ils veulent, ou voudraient (je m'en souviens plus), rendre le jeu vivant de sorte que le monde n'attendrait pas le joueur pour vivre de lui-même, ils ne se risqueraient pas de cracher dans la soupe.
    madd posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:44 PM
    J'en peux plus d'attendre putain https://media.tenor.com/images/71d2af0a429bc0eea5cca3900524d25a/tenor.gif
    kabuki posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:49 PM
    Ce serait beau mais on va attendre
    5120x2880 posted the 10/20/2020 at 07:27 PM
    Je suis très client pour ce qui est de la randomisation.
    mrponey posted the 10/20/2020 at 07:28 PM
    Vivement le trailer de gameplay
    foxstep posted the 10/20/2020 at 07:29 PM
    goldmen33 c'est prévu cross à la base, mais s'ils galèrent trop j'espère qu'ils hésiterons pas à le passer full next gen
    mrponey posted the 10/20/2020 at 07:36 PM
    5120x2880 si c'est plus pousse que les calices de bloodborne poualalala
    walterwhite posted the 10/20/2020 at 07:39 PM
    J’espère le revoir bientôt, une de mes plus grosse attente next-gen surtout après la magnifique Sekiro
    5120x2880 posted the 10/20/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Mrponey Moi je voudrais pouvoir tout randomiser comme le font les mods sur Dark Souls. Je te conseil de t'intéresser à la scène des randomizer si tu connais pas encore.
