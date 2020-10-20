Nouveau leak sur 4chan, ca vaut ce que ça vaut quoi, pas mal de trucs déjà dits :





- 3 « Realms » composed of Kingdoms + 1 hidden.



- Game is like an open-world Dark Souls / Diablo



- Castles, labyrinths, ruins, caves, large and vast landscapes that are interconnected



- Some dungeons/caves/labyrinth are procedurally generated but the entrances are not randomly located.



- Specific attributes / skills to learn



- Some weapon skills you learn are shared with the same type of “normal” weapons (Short Sword for example)



- Jumping, grabbing a ledge, swimming, some light stealth are in the game



- The character can sheath his weapons. All equipment is visible. He/she sheathes his weapon to use the other one equipped.



- Player can interact with the environment without obvious UI/icons, when all weapons are sheathed.



- Some physics engine puzzles are in the game.



- Weather and day/night cycle, change paths and enemies and will be used in puzzles.



- Enemies can drop augmented and elemental weapons. Depends on your location, the enemies and your level. Some weapons need to be identified by specific NPCs.



- Kingdom Tendencies depending on your progression, some choices and online/offline.



- Player status : will be able to draw specific powers from the gods/demons he chooses to align with. The body can be modified as a result when using those powers.



- Taking control of the world and conquering other kingdoms is the theme. You can choose to align with anyone and spread his words/belief or no one.



- You can choose your race and your class at the beginning, both affect your stats.



- Horses and wolves can be mounted.