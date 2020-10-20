Nouveau leak sur 4chan, ca vaut ce que ça vaut quoi, pas mal de trucs déjà dits :
- 3 « Realms » composed of Kingdoms + 1 hidden.
- Game is like an open-world Dark Souls / Diablo
- Castles, labyrinths, ruins, caves, large and vast landscapes that are interconnected
- Some dungeons/caves/labyrinth are procedurally generated but the entrances are not randomly located.
- Specific attributes / skills to learn
- Some weapon skills you learn are shared with the same type of “normal” weapons (Short Sword for example)
- Jumping, grabbing a ledge, swimming, some light stealth are in the game
- The character can sheath his weapons. All equipment is visible. He/she sheathes his weapon to use the other one equipped.
- Player can interact with the environment without obvious UI/icons, when all weapons are sheathed.
- Some physics engine puzzles are in the game.
- Weather and day/night cycle, change paths and enemies and will be used in puzzles.
- Enemies can drop augmented and elemental weapons. Depends on your location, the enemies and your level. Some weapons need to be identified by specific NPCs.
- Kingdom Tendencies depending on your progression, some choices and online/offline.
- Player status : will be able to draw specific powers from the gods/demons he chooses to align with. The body can be modified as a result when using those powers.
- Taking control of the world and conquering other kingdoms is the theme. You can choose to align with anyone and spread his words/belief or no one.
- You can choose your race and your class at the beginning, both affect your stats.
- Horses and wolves can be mounted.
posted the 10/20/2020 at 06:08 PM by onihanzo
J'en ai vu certains se demander si le projet n'était pas annulé.
En vrai je pense qu'ils l'ont porté sur next-gen et est prévu après la période de lancement histoire de ne pas faire d'ombre a Demon's Souls.
Ce n'est que ma théorie
Il pourrait être à Dark Souls ce que World a été à Monster Hunter, la formule commence un peu à tourner en rond je trouve, il faut de nouvelles idées une peu rafraichissantes et ambitieuses
C'est même devenu un meme de faire des faux leak sur ce jeu.
" En vrai je pense qu'ils l'ont porté sur next-gen [...] "
Cette année encore je lisais qu'étant donner le Covid-19, le studio profiterait de ce " temps imposé " pour travailler une copie next-gen du jeu ; un fait induisant que le développement du jeu initial touchait alors à sa fin, et ce il y a quelques mois déjà.
goldmen33
Tu rêves Mais ce qui est sûr, c'est que la next-gen ne leur serait pas inutile pour sublimer la vision de leur jeu. Car le fait est qu'ils veulent, ou voudraient (je m'en souviens plus), rendre le jeu vivant de sorte que le monde n'attendrait pas le joueur pour vivre de lui-même, ils ne se risqueraient pas de cracher dans la soupe.