accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
28
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
maddox69
,
sephiroth07
,
torotoro59
,
sebwoof
,
kurosama
,
aros
,
minx
,
genzzo
,
diablass59
,
chester
,
marcus62
,
davonizuka
,
link49
,
aym
,
escobar
,
milo42
,
boyd
,
voxen
,
spawnini
,
nobleswan
,
pizza3fromage
,
ravyxxs
,
osiris
,
anakaris
,
victornewman
,
titipicasso
,
vfries
,
zestarlight
name :
Gears 5
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
The Coalition
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
14
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
255
visites since opening :
336243
obi69
> blog
GEARS 5 et le SSR
Évolution graphique de Gears 5 avec l'activition du SSR sur PC puis sur Série X.
Gameforever
-
http://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=42360#42360
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:25 PM by
obi69
comments (
8
)
marcus62
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:28 PM
Ca a déjà été posté
XSX > RTX 3090
kaiserstark
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:35 PM
Obi69
marcus62
C'est du SSR et non pas du Ray tracing, Gears n'a pas de Ray tracing.
gantzeur
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:38 PM
C'est boosté sur pc et pas Série X les gars :
https://twitter.com/JayDubcity16/status/1318242538617229312?s=19
obi69
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:42 PM
kaiserstark
merci je corrige.
gerbille
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:43 PM
Merci pour la précision Gantzeur car j'avais du mal à croire que la 3eme image soit de la Xbox X ( comparativement au PC). Ca en jette pas mal, c'est clair. J'avais jamais compris l'intérêt du RT mais l'image parle d'elle même.
marcus62
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:44 PM
gantzeur
: Ca me parait être une évidence...
leonr4
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:45 PM
gantzeur
leonr4
posted
the 10/20/2020 at 01:50 PM
gerbille
Il n'y a pas de RT dans Gears 5 ce que tu vois sur les screens c'est juste du Screen Space Reflections.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
XSX > RTX 3090