Gears 5
28
name : Gears 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : The Coalition
genre : action
other versions : PC
obi69
14
obi69
articles : 255
visites since opening : 336243
obi69 > blog
GEARS 5 et le SSR


Évolution graphique de Gears 5 avec l'activition du SSR sur PC puis sur Série X.
Gameforever - http://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=42360#42360
    posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:25 PM by obi69
    comments (8)
    marcus62 posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Ca a déjà été posté

    XSX > RTX 3090

    kaiserstark posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:35 PM
    Obi69 marcus62 C'est du SSR et non pas du Ray tracing, Gears n'a pas de Ray tracing.
    gantzeur posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:38 PM
    C'est boosté sur pc et pas Série X les gars : https://twitter.com/JayDubcity16/status/1318242538617229312?s=19
    obi69 posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:42 PM
    kaiserstark merci je corrige.
    gerbille posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:43 PM
    Merci pour la précision Gantzeur car j'avais du mal à croire que la 3eme image soit de la Xbox X ( comparativement au PC). Ca en jette pas mal, c'est clair. J'avais jamais compris l'intérêt du RT mais l'image parle d'elle même.
    marcus62 posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:44 PM
    gantzeur : Ca me parait être une évidence...
    leonr4 posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:45 PM
    gantzeur
    leonr4 posted the 10/20/2020 at 01:50 PM
    gerbille Il n'y a pas de RT dans Gears 5 ce que tu vois sur les screens c'est juste du Screen Space Reflections.
