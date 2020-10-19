profile
obi69 > blog
[PS5] Rendez vous Elder scroll VI !
Galaxie Geek- https://www.facebook.com/434183060292372/posts/1198024797241524/?sfnsn=scwspmo
    13, syndrome, mikazaki
    posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:34 PM by obi69
    comments (22)
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:39 PM
    Nouvelle catégorie, les jeux fantômes a.k.a: The Elder Scrolls 6, Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, Fable 4 , Fallout 5, GTA 6

    Sur ce, allons faire dodo et réveillons nous en 2023-2024
    jeanouillz posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:39 PM
    En vrai, vu la politique adopté par Bethesda, TES VI risque d'être une belle merde reposant sur un modèle de Free2Pay comme Fallout 76, avec les mods payants dès le départ et j'en passe
    akinen posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:42 PM
    enfin de l’humour bon enfant
    wickette posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:44 PM
    Pour l'instant TES on a vu un diapo de montagnes avec un titre fait sur photoshop.
    gastonmacoute posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:48 PM
    "En vrai, vu la politique adopté par Bethesda, TES VI risque d'être une belle merde reposant sur un modèle de Free2Pay comme Fallout 76, avec les mods payants dès le départ et j'en passe"
    On ne sait RIEN et on a strictement RIEN vu, pourquoi tu balances des fausses infos comme ça ?
    gastonmacoute posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:49 PM
    Alors ça ne concerne que moi, mais entre un Mega RPG et Last Of us, la réponse elle est vite répondue. Pas pour moi les films interactifs.
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:52 PM
    gastonmacoute The Last Of Us, c'est un film intéractif ?
    Première nouvelle
    jenicris posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:52 PM
    gastonmacoute On ne sait RIEN et on a strictement RIEN vu, pourquoi tu balances des fausses infos comme ça ?

    Dire que TLOU un film interactif est totalement bidon également.
    akinen posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:55 PM
    jenicris et god of war est un visual novel
    jenicris posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:56 PM
    akinen un jour certains vont nous le sortir en le pensant vraiment.
    akinen posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:59 PM
    jenicris à chaque exclu PS c’est la même chose
    marcus62 posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:09 PM
    gastonmacoute : The Last of Us Part II un film interactif ?

    De mieux en mieux ici à ce que je vois
    leviamor posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:19 PM
    Mdr pas mal du tout mais pas de réflexion pour moi ce sera les deux machines comme ça last of US d'un côté et TES 6 de l'autre
    populus posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:27 PM
    gastonmacoute "pas pour moi les films interactif"

    https://youtu.be/gZdunecNhEE
    thauvinho posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:27 PM
    masterchief84 posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:33 PM
    gastonmacoute C'est dingue toute la merde que tu écris comme ça!
    syndrome posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:37 PM
    J'aime
    modsoul posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:55 PM
    gastonmacoute t’es un champion tu as gagné la ps5 waiwaiwaiwai un indice chez vous
    shanks posted the 10/19/2020 at 05:57 PM
    jeanouillz
    Ils ont déjà dit que ce serait un jeu solo.

    Ils ont aucune raison d’en faire un F2P ou tout autre tentative multi : TES Online est toujours actif.
    mikazaki posted the 10/19/2020 at 06:13 PM
    n’importe quoi .... les TES son des grosse valeur sur !!! la meilleur licence de rpg occidentale et de loin . sur pc et console ces un long seller ya pas a chier . le VI vas être encore une fois un claque de par son immersion et son histoire .
    darkwii posted the 10/19/2020 at 06:17 PM
    Gastonmacoute ANTISÉMITES !!!!
    kabuki posted the 10/19/2020 at 06:26 PM
