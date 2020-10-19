accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
254
visites since opening :
334838
obi69
> blog
[PS5] Rendez vous Elder scroll VI !
Galaxie Geek- https://www.facebook.com/434183060292372/posts/1198024797241524/?sfnsn=scwspmo
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
13
,
syndrome
,
mikazaki
posted the 10/19/2020 at 04:34 PM by
obi69
comments (
22
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:39 PM
Nouvelle catégorie, les jeux fantômes a.k.a: The Elder Scrolls 6, Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, Fable 4 , Fallout 5, GTA 6
Sur ce, allons faire dodo et réveillons nous en 2023-2024
jeanouillz
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:39 PM
En vrai, vu la politique adopté par Bethesda, TES VI risque d'être une belle merde reposant sur un modèle de Free2Pay comme Fallout 76, avec les mods payants dès le départ et j'en passe
akinen
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:42 PM
enfin de l'humour bon enfant
wickette
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:44 PM
Pour l'instant TES on a vu un diapo de montagnes avec un titre fait sur photoshop.
gastonmacoute
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:48 PM
"En vrai, vu la politique adopté par Bethesda, TES VI risque d'être une belle merde reposant sur un modèle de Free2Pay comme Fallout 76, avec les mods payants dès le départ et j'en passe"
On ne sait RIEN et on a strictement RIEN vu, pourquoi tu balances des fausses infos comme ça ?
gastonmacoute
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:49 PM
Alors ça ne concerne que moi, mais entre un Mega RPG et Last Of us, la réponse elle est vite répondue. Pas pour moi les films interactifs.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:52 PM
gastonmacoute
The Last Of Us, c'est un film intéractif ?
Première nouvelle
jenicris
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:52 PM
gastonmacoute
On ne sait RIEN et on a strictement RIEN vu, pourquoi tu balances des fausses infos comme ça ?
Dire que TLOU un film interactif est totalement bidon également.
akinen
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:55 PM
jenicris
et god of war est un visual novel
jenicris
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:56 PM
akinen
un jour certains vont nous le sortir en le pensant vraiment.
akinen
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 04:59 PM
jenicris
à chaque exclu PS c’est la même chose
marcus62
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:09 PM
gastonmacoute
: The Last of Us Part II un film interactif ?
De mieux en mieux ici à ce que je vois
leviamor
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:19 PM
Mdr pas mal du tout mais pas de réflexion pour moi ce sera les deux machines comme ça last of US d'un côté et TES 6 de l'autre
populus
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:27 PM
gastonmacoute
"pas pour moi les films interactif"
https://youtu.be/gZdunecNhEE
thauvinho
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:27 PM
masterchief84
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:33 PM
gastonmacoute
C'est dingue toute la merde que tu écris comme ça!
syndrome
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:37 PM
J'aime
modsoul
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:55 PM
gastonmacoute
t’es un champion tu as gagné la ps5 waiwaiwaiwai un indice chez vous
shanks
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 05:57 PM
jeanouillz
Ils ont déjà dit que ce serait un jeu solo.
Ils ont aucune raison d’en faire un F2P ou tout autre tentative multi : TES Online est toujours actif.
mikazaki
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 06:13 PM
n'importe quoi .... les TES son des grosse valeur sur !!! la meilleur licence de rpg occidentale et de loin . sur pc et console ces un long seller ya pas a chier . le VI vas être encore une fois un claque de par son immersion et son histoire .
darkwii
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 06:17 PM
Gastonmacoute
ANTISÉMITES !!!!
kabuki
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 06:26 PM
