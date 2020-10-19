profile
all
Demon's Souls Remake OST - Maiden in Black
Demon's Souls Remake OST - Maiden in Black:

https://mobile.twitter.com/manfightdragon/status/1318163965025738752

La version originale :



https://www.resetera.com/threads/demons-souls-remake-ost-maiden-in-black.309043/
    posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:45 PM by jenicris
    comments (1)
    mrlec posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:53 PM
    Est ce qu'on sait si le compositeur original est sur le remake ?
