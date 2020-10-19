accueil
name :
Bloodborne
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
From Software
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 5 (online)
european release date :
03/25/2015
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Likes
Une seconde pour chaque jeu qui a défini la Playstation 4 !
Jeux Multiplateformes
Nous sommes à un mois de la sortie de la Playstation 5
/
-
0
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
playstation2008
,
zestarlight
,
leviamor
,
zekk
,
killia
posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:35 PM by
sora78
comments (
4
)
leviamor
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 12:44 PM
J'ai bien peur de pas avoir la mienne day one malgré ma resa du 17/9 . J'espère que Sony vont assurer le coup malgré ce qui commence a ce dire sur les quantités day one .
akinen
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 12:46 PM
C’est pour les meilleurs d’entre eux que j’ai choisis la PS2. J’ai souffert horriblement et revendu ma GC à contre coeur mais sony a vraiment le don de générer des expériences solo incroyable. Et puis jamais je ne me couperai du marché jap.
op4
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 12:52 PM
Pour ma part le jeu de la ps 4 ça reste resogun.. je precise je n ai pas encore fait tlou 2, gow
marcus62
posted
the 10/19/2020 at 12:58 PM
Mes 3 jeux préférés sur PS4 :
- The Last of Us Part II
- God of War
- Uncharted 4
Bonus : Horizon Zero Dawn
