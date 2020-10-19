profile
Bloodborne
168
Likers
name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
sora78
80
Likes
Likers
sora78
Une seconde pour chaque jeu qui a défini la Playstation 4 !
Jeux Multiplateformes


Nous sommes à un mois de la sortie de la Playstation 5














    posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:35 PM by sora78
    comments (4)
    leviamor posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:44 PM
    J'ai bien peur de pas avoir la mienne day one malgré ma resa du 17/9 . J'espère que Sony vont assurer le coup malgré ce qui commence a ce dire sur les quantités day one .
    akinen posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:46 PM
    C’est pour les meilleurs d’entre eux que j’ai choisis la PS2. J’ai souffert horriblement et revendu ma GC à contre coeur mais sony a vraiment le don de générer des expériences solo incroyable. Et puis jamais je ne me couperai du marché jap.
    op4 posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:52 PM
    Pour ma part le jeu de la ps 4 ça reste resogun.. je precise je n ai pas encore fait tlou 2, gow
    marcus62 posted the 10/19/2020 at 12:58 PM
    Mes 3 jeux préférés sur PS4 :
    - The Last of Us Part II
    - God of War
    - Uncharted 4



    Bonus : Horizon Zero Dawn
