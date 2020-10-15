accueil
[PS5] Randy nous dévoile la box de Godfall
Randy Pitchford nous dévoile la box de la PS5 est accessoirement le fait que le jeu est prêt à être distribué.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/15/2020 at 11:23 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
10
)
malroth
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 11:27 AM
Derriere la boite ya marqué "No offline mode"
On est oblige de jouer en coop ou quoi ?
Pas bien compris.
On peux jouer solo mais il faut juste se connecter à internet ? Si c'est ça, çava encore
guiguif
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 11:30 AM
malroth
connexion obligatoire comme Destiny
malroth
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 11:39 AM
guiguif
ok merci.
apres demon's souls j'aimerai bien essayer ce jeu.
j'aimais pas destiny car je n'aime pas trop les Shooter. mais là avec son gameplay au cac ça me plait bien.
akinen
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 11:50 AM
Dire qu'il sera un jour à 1€. C'est triste
guiguif
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 12:09 PM
akinen
a partir du moment ou tu imposes une connection obligatoire a un jeu jouable en solo, je met pas plus de 10 balles perso
mikazaki
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 12:09 PM
shinz0
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 12:12 PM
Les développeurs de Anthem aiment ces photos
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 12:38 PM
Hâte d'y jouer, c'est le premier PS5 que j'ai précommandé !
Rien à faire de Demon's Souls Remake ou de Miles Morales, moi je veux du 100% nouveauté et des jeux charismatiques !
Godfall a l'air de remplir ces critères !
De plus, il suffit de regarder la tête de Randy pour constater que ce jeu est une tuerie !
krash
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 12:40 PM
J'aime bien la galette, maintenant à voir manette en main
yobloom
posted
the 10/15/2020 at 12:48 PM
Il m'a l'air plutôt sympatoche ce jeu..
