Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory
name : Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : music
other versions : Xbox One -
suzukube
suzukube
Gameplay 4K 60fps de Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory (Xbox One X)
Profitez-en, la démo sera disponible dans la journée pour tous ! Il s'agit là de la version Xbox One X ^^ !



Le jeu rappelle les Theatrhythm sur 3DS, mais à la sauce 3D ^^ !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/apercu-kingdom-hearts-melody-of-memory-sur-xbox/
    posted the 10/15/2020 at 02:19 AM by suzukube
    kinectical posted the 10/15/2020 at 02:28 AM
    ...ces quoi ce truc de merde....
