[Prime Day] De bonnes affaires encore
Article éphémère, qui aura des MAJ dans la journée se demain.
Les Prime Day démarre avec des jeux PS4 en promo mais aussi des consoles PS4.




Il faut obligatoirement être abonné Prime, pour profiter des offres.
L'abonnement Prime est gratuit pendant 30 jours avec possibilité de l'annuler avant les 30 jours.

Prime Day
Prime gratuit 30 jours

Megadrive mini 49.99€
Persona 5 Royale Collector's Edition 59.99€
Avengers 168€
PSVR 199.99€
Destroy All Human! Collector's Edition 98€
Final Fantasy VII Remake 33.90€
Dragon Ball Kakarot 20€ avec le coupon
Dragon Ball World misions 21€
Catherine full Body 20€


Batman la série animée Collector's Edition 29.99€
Mini Vidéoprojecteur 80€
Rage 2 10€
Fast & Furious Crossroad 33€
The Last of US part II 43€
Ni No Kuni 1 & 2 24€
Little Nightmare complete Édition 20€
Disney Tsum Tsum Switch 20€
Pack DOOM Eternal et DOOM PS4 25€
Code Vein 21€
Zombie Army 4 28€
The Wonderful 101 30€
Persona 5 Royale Lunch Edition 34.99€


Blu-ray

Intégrale Kamelott 73€
Chernobyl 19€
Joker 4K 24€
Breaking Bad White Edition 39.99€
2001 4K 16€
Intégrale Goldorak Collector 99.99€
Saison 1&2 Westworld 26€
Saint Seiya intégral 86€
J'accuse collector 59€
Batman TAS Édition collector 29.99€
Spider-Man coffret 64.99€

casque Boba Fett 80€

PC

Razer Basilisk V2 59.99€
Razer Blackwidow Elite - 110€
Razer Viper 50€
San Disk

Téléphonie

Xiaomi
Samsung
Huawei

Accessoires photo

Canon etc[
    posted the 10/14/2020 at 05:19 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    echizen posted the 10/14/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Les 8 films spider man 4k a 60 boules je pense que tu peux rajouter aussi dans les bonnes affaires
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/14/2020 at 05:50 PM
    echizen je me cherche tout de suite !)
    Merci beaucoup
