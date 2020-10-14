accueil
[Prime Day] De bonnes affaires encore
Article éphémère, qui aura des MAJ dans la journée se demain.
Les Prime Day démarre avec des jeux PS4 en promo mais aussi des consoles PS4.
Il faut obligatoirement être abonné Prime, pour profiter des offres.
L'abonnement Prime est gratuit pendant 30 jours avec possibilité de l'annuler avant les 30 jours.
Prime Day
Prime gratuit 30 jours
Megadrive mini
49.99€
Persona 5 Royale Collector's Edition
59.99€
Avengers
168€
PSVR
199.99€
Destroy All Human! Collector's Edition
98€
Final Fantasy VII Remake
33.90€
Dragon Ball Kakarot
20€ avec le coupon
Dragon Ball World misions
21€
Catherine full Body
20€
Batman la série animée Collector's Edition
29.99€
Mini Vidéoprojecteur
80€
Rage 2
10€
Fast & Furious Crossroad
33€
The Last of US part II
43€
Ni No Kuni 1 & 2
24€
Little Nightmare complete Édition
20€
Disney Tsum Tsum Switch
20€
Pack DOOM Eternal et DOOM PS4
25€
Code Vein
21€
Zombie Army 4
28€
The Wonderful 101
30€
Persona 5 Royale Lunch Edition
34.99€
Blu-ray
Intégrale Kamelott
73€
Chernobyl
19€
Joker 4K
24€
Breaking Bad White Edition
39.99€
2001 4K
16€
Intégrale Goldorak Collector
99.99€
Saison 1&2 Westworld
26€
Saint Seiya intégral
86€
J'accuse collector
59€
Batman TAS Édition collector
29.99€
Spider-Man coffret
64.99€
casque Boba Fett
80€
PC
Razer Basilisk V2
59.99€
Razer Blackwidow Elite -
110€
Razer Viper
50€
San Disk
Téléphonie
Xiaomi
Samsung
Huawei
Accessoires photo
Canon etc
[
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/14/2020 at 05:19 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (2)
2
)
echizen
posted
the 10/14/2020 at 05:27 PM
Les 8 films spider man 4k a 60 boules je pense que tu peux rajouter aussi dans les bonnes affaires
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/14/2020 at 05:50 PM
echizen
je me cherche tout de suite !)
Merci beaucoup
Merci beaucoup