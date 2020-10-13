profile
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Capcom] Une date pour Devil May Cry 5


Le jeu sera disponible le 1er Décembre 2020 en boîte
    posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:17 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    suzukube posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:21 PM
    Euh ce jeu ne fonctonne QUE sur Series X ?
    suzukube posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:25 PM
    Ah bah c'est bien ça, c'est la première fois que je vois un jeu exclusif xbox series X, et je trouve la jaquette pas claire, c'est la même que celle de Call of Duty edition Series X sauf que elle y'a écrit Xbox one dans la partie noire -_- !
    madd posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:27 PM
    À quelle prix ? Pace que je n'ai toujours pas fait le jeu et j'attendais cette version.
    Sinon j'aime bien la jaquette.

    suzukube Normal, le jeu existe deja sur One. C'est juste les boites next gen.
    madd posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:30 PM
    suzukube Et aussi c'est une version nouvelle version avec RTX, ce que ne fait pas la One et la One X. Par contre je trouve ça bizarre que la SS ne soit pas sur la jaquette.
    guiguif posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:35 PM
    faut pas oublier de lire le petit bandeau noire quand t'achete un jeu sur Xbox
    joueurdudimanche posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:50 PM
    Le gag continue sur Xbox c'est n'importe quoi...
    pazuzu posted the 10/13/2020 at 05:59 PM
    Madd la SS est démat , donc pas mentionné sur une jaquette de boite physique .
    harperb posted the 10/13/2020 at 06:09 PM
    pazuzu Bien vu. Haha
