Décès d'Izumi Matsumoto (Orange Road / Max & compagnie)



Décès d'Izumi Matsumoto, de son vrai nom Kazuya Terashima, célèbre mangaka à l'origine d'Orange Road que beaucoup d'entre nous ont connu sous le nom de Max et Compagnie...
Gameforever - http://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=42240#42240
    posted the 10/13/2020 at 03:43 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 10/13/2020 at 03:53 PM
    R.I.P.
    J'adorais l'animé
    akinen posted the 10/13/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Remake remake remake! J’connais la chanson fr par coeur! Je rêvais d’être le héros
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/13/2020 at 04:07 PM
    R.I.P.
    J'adorerais aussi l'animé
    modsoul posted the 10/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
    Magie max et compagnie
    Avec eux ça marche toujours
