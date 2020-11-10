.Coco l'asticot.
Site abonnement live gold
Hello les amis Gkyoites.
Qui connait un bon site pour prendre du live gold 12 mois?c'est tout,merci.

    posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:21 AM by kurosama
    comments (14)
    calishnikov posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:26 AM
    Il y en a plus sur https://www.abonnement-xbox-live.com/axlr/gamer-85f00c/ ?
    kurosama posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:31 AM
    calishnikov cool merci je vais matter tout ça
    calishnikov posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:35 AM
    kurosama par contre j'ai entendu parlé d'une technique ses derniers jours pour avoir 1 an de XGPU a 55 ou 75€ (je sais plus) au lieu de 155 normalement
    kurosama posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:40 AM
    calishnikov oui je crois que voxen en a parlé ou un autre membre du site je sais plus. Interessant en tout cas.
    sharkinio posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:44 AM
    kurosama oui Edarn en a publié un la semaine dernière. J'ai pris 26 mois de XGPU pour 91 €. Pour le Gold je suis allé sur https://www.instant-gaming.com/fr/
    micablo posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:47 AM
    calishnikov TU peux même en prendre pour 3 ans. Tu prends 12 mois de gold à 40/45€ (x3), tu le convertis en gamepass ultimate avec l'offre à 1€ et pouf, 3 ans de GPU pour 120/130€.

    Par contre faut pas y être déjà abonné.
    kurosama posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:47 AM
    sharkinio ça va t'es peinard pour un moment la
    krash posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:48 AM
    https://www.eneba.com/fr/store/xbox-games est pas mal aussi
    monz666 posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:49 AM
    micablo Si ton abo est périmé ça marche plus c'est ça ? En faisant un autre compte tu peux toujours jouer avec ton principal ?
    voxen posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:49 AM
    kurosama moi je parlais de la technique avec EA play, où 1 an EA = 4 mois de GPU, donc 3 ans d'EA pour 1 an de GPU. Je sais plus ce que ça donne niveau prix mais c'est clairement avantageux si on a déjà utilisé l'offre des 1€.
    kurosama posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:52 AM
    voxen ptain mais vous trouvez ou toutes ces bonnes techniques ?
    voxen posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:55 AM
    kurosama pour celle-ci j'ai juste vu des gens en parler
    calishnikov posted the 10/11/2020 at 08:58 AM
    micablo perso je m'en fou, je suis abonné jusqu'a février 2021 et je vais prendre la XSX en Xbox all Access.

    Perso pour 12€99/mois je trouve que c'est pas abusé, je suis pas a 13€ prêt par mois ^^
    micablo posted the 10/11/2020 at 09:05 AM
    monz666 Normalement, si t'as l'offre 1mois de GPU pour 1€, is ok.
    Après pour les cas particuliers, vaut mieux aller lire les règles de conversion en gamepass diffusé par microsoft.
