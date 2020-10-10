accueil
Muramasa
profile
Juste parfait
Enfin AC Unity tourne à la perfection sur console, il était temps lol
posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:11 PM by shincloud
comments (7)
goldmen33
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 06:23 PM
Par contre il tourne toujours en 900p??
Si oui y a aucune raison de sauté de joie pour ça...
shincloud
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 06:24 PM
goldmen33
C'est déjà sans patch, c'est cool, après bonne question pour le 900p
gemini
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 06:28 PM
Il est pourtant très bon Unity. Un petit patch PS5/X je ne dirai pas no
linkart
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 06:29 PM
Il faudrait que je fasse le dernier succès un jour, relance le aussi quand on aura la console pour faire les missions coop
akinen
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 06:33 PM
Le temps d'un seul episode comme la plupart des jeux sur les débuts d'une gen.
Après ils vont vouloir passer un gap et pouf, retour au 30 fps
gwadalba
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 07:00 PM
Si Ils font une mise a jour Serie X dessus
je le refais DIRECT.
furtifdor
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 07:15 PM
shincloud
j'ai toujours le jeu sur PC.... mais tellement déçu par cet épisode, replonger dedans va etre diffcile!
