shincloud > blog
Juste parfait
Enfin AC Unity tourne à la perfection sur console, il était temps lol

    gemini, kurosama, gwadalba, psxbox
    posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:11 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    goldmen33 posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:23 PM
    Par contre il tourne toujours en 900p?? Si oui y a aucune raison de sauté de joie pour ça...
    shincloud posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:24 PM
    goldmen33 C'est déjà sans patch, c'est cool, après bonne question pour le 900p
    gemini posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:28 PM
    Il est pourtant très bon Unity. Un petit patch PS5/X je ne dirai pas no
    linkart posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Il faudrait que je fasse le dernier succès un jour, relance le aussi quand on aura la console pour faire les missions coop
    akinen posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:33 PM
    Le temps d’un seul episode comme la plupart des jeux sur les débuts d’une gen.

    Après ils vont vouloir passer un gap et pouf, retour au 30 fps
    gwadalba posted the 10/10/2020 at 07:00 PM
    Si Ils font une mise a jour Serie X dessus

    je le refais DIRECT.
    furtifdor posted the 10/10/2020 at 07:15 PM
    shincloud j'ai toujours le jeu sur PC.... mais tellement déçu par cet épisode, replonger dedans va etre diffcile!
