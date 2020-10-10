profile
"Tu veux des piles ?"

Passez un bon samedi soir les copains.


La modération dès que ça trolle trop sec sur la Next Gen.

    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, opthomas, spartan1985, neelek, olimar59, zestarlight, jf17, heracles, shanks, psxbox
    posted the 10/10/2020 at 04:59 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    opthomas posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:07 PM
    Edith Paif est morte ? Ah bah j'ai même plus le temps d'écouter la TSF avec les émissions de Jean Nohain .... QUOI ? Jean Nohain est mort ? Il y a eu un bombardement c'est pas possible autrement !!!!

    megadeth posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:08 PM
    opthomas
    gemini posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:10 PM
    Dingue d'appeler la modération dès que certains se sentent offusqués pour une marque, équipe etc Faut pas que le pays soit en guerre. Duracel et Energizer c'est des AA/AAA pour certains
    shurax93 posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:11 PM
    Qu'est ce que c'étais bien les Inconnus, trop de sketch sont culte. Aujourd'hui quand tu vois la nouvelle génération d'humoriste tu comprend qu'on va pas trop rigolé dans les années à venir.
    superpanda posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:13 PM
    shurax93 Oui.
    zekura posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:22 PM
    Ahhhhhh ca vient de là la scéne du supermaché dans le rayon télé des 3 freres XD "Jaune de Damas"
    onihanzo posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:27 PM
    shurax93
    nmariodk posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:52 PM
    mdr les moins de 20 ans qui connaissent pas Mammouth
    olimar59 posted the 10/10/2020 at 05:58 PM
    J'étais sûr que c'était les inconnus. J'adore
    jf17 posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:31 PM
    Juste en ayant vu le titre, je rigolais déjà
    heracles posted the 10/10/2020 at 06:43 PM
    Je rigole à chaque fois
    psxbox posted the 10/10/2020 at 07:14 PM
    Indémodable
