265
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Skin Xbox Serie X
Pour ceux qui veulent un bloc de béton ,une buche rectangulaire ,un bloc de marbre .
pour ma part j'opte pour le parpaing dans le salon !
voila c'est tout ,bon week-end .
Xboxygen
-
https://dbrand.com/shop/xbox-series-x-skins
posted the 10/10/2020 at 10:25 AM by mafacenligne
mafacenligne
comments
3
)
madd
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 10:56 AM
"Il était flic et il faisait du bon travail. Mais il avait commis le crime le plus grave, en témoignant contre d'autres flics qui avaient mal tourné. Ces flics avaient tenté de l'éliminer, mais c'est la femme qu'il aimait qui avait été touchée.
Accusé à tort de meurtre, il rôdait maintenant du côté du Dakota du sud. Un hors-la-loi poursuivant les hors-la-loi, un chasseur de primes, un renégat."
shockadelica
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 10:58 AM
« Les exploits d'un chevalier solitaire dans un monde dangereux. Le chevalier et sa monture ! Un héros des temps modernes, dernier recours des innocents, des sans-espoir, victimes d'un monde cruel et impitoyable. »
gamerdome
posted
the 10/10/2020 at 11:07 AM
J'ai l'impression que les consoles collector vont être bien plus belles avec la PS5 que la SX.
Accusé à tort de meurtre, il rôdait maintenant du côté du Dakota du sud. Un hors-la-loi poursuivant les hors-la-loi, un chasseur de primes, un renégat."