[PS5] Spider-Man Miles Morales passe Gold
Bon voila, après Cyberpunk 2077, voilà que Spider-Man Miles Morales vient de passer Gold.



Le jeu sera disponible le 12 Novembre sur PS4 et PS5.
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, eljugadordelaplaya, 13, minbox, amassous, dedad, zestarlight, bulford, jowy14
    posted the 10/09/2020 at 06:57 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (25)
    sora78 posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:01 PM
    C'est pas beau ça ?

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ej5S_tAWkAAmptM?format=jpg&name=medium
    neptonic posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:02 PM
    Gros linup n'empêche
    kambei312 posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:10 PM
    J'ai vraiment hâte!
    walterwhite posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:16 PM
    À 40 balles pas plus.
    l3andr3 posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:17 PM
    neptonic un gros line up ... qualitatif ou quantitatif ?
    amassous posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Le jeu que jprends avec la Play5
    neptonic posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:23 PM
    l3andr3 les deux aucun doute
    l3andr3 posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:35 PM
    neptonic demon et spiderman ok, le reste nous verrons
    zestarlight posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:57 PM
    J'espère qu'il sera trouvable à petit prix sur PS4
    kevisiano posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:21 PM
    Baissez le prix aussi...
    metroidvania posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:24 PM
    Mais en fait en face y a quoi comme jeu qui sort day one ? ?
    bulford posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:26 PM
    metroidvania rien du tout
    jowy14 posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:26 PM
    Me tente bien aussi en version ultimate vu que j’ai pas fait le premier mais j’attends qu’il baisse un peu ou de meilleurs bons Fnac qu’actuellement

    Pour le moment j’ai pris Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 pour 42€ chez Carrefour, c’est pas si chère finalement
    bulford posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:27 PM
    metroidvania et c’est meme pas un troll lol
    metroidvania posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:29 PM
    bulford j allais dire suis sérieux. Comment ça rien ? J ai commandé ma series x
    jowy14 posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Leblogdeshacka d’ailleurs si tu veux faire un article lien, ça pourrait intéresser des gens, sur téléphone je ne peux pas créer d’articles
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:32 PM
    jowy14 je prépare ça avec les différents jeux
    jowy14 posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:37 PM
    leblogdeshacka
    Je te fais confiance, tu m’as souvent aiguiller vers de bonnes affaires
    palan posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:38 PM
    jowy14 ta le liens pour carrefour ? 42€ c'est top comme prix?
    jowy14 posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:39 PM
    palan https://www.carrefour.fr/jeux-consoles/assassins-creed-valhalla
    jowy14 posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:42 PM
    palan j’ai déduis le bon de 10€ valable jusqu’en décembre qui me servira à choper un autre jeu moins cher genre Hyrule Warriors : l’ère du fléau ou un autre jeu PS5
    bulford posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:50 PM
    metroidvania Prends une PS5 tu as Spiderman et surtout demon soul c’est pas le bout du monde quoi que demon soul c’est du lourd encore faut-il que tu aimes mais par rapport à la série x y’a pas photo
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/09/2020 at 08:57 PM
    jowy14 merci à toi l'ami, je vais essayer de trouver ça
    metroidvania posted the 10/09/2020 at 09:04 PM
    bulford déjà preco les 2 mais je pensais pas sur l autre y avait genre 0 exclue c est minable
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/09/2020 at 09:34 PM
    jowy14 j'ai fais un petit article avec les meilleurs offres Fnac
