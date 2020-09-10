accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[PS5] Spider-Man Miles Morales passe Gold
Bon voila, après Cyberpunk 2077, voilà que Spider-Man Miles Morales vient de passer Gold.
Le jeu sera disponible le 12 Novembre sur PS4 et PS5.
posted the 10/09/2020 at 06:57 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
25
)
sora78
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:01 PM
C'est pas beau ça ?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ej5S_tAWkAAmptM?format=jpg&name=medium
neptonic
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:02 PM
Gros linup n'empêche
kambei312
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:10 PM
J'ai vraiment hâte!
walterwhite
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:16 PM
À 40 balles pas plus.
l3andr3
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:17 PM
neptonic
un gros line up ... qualitatif ou quantitatif ?
amassous
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:22 PM
Le jeu que jprends avec la Play5
neptonic
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:23 PM
l3andr3
les deux aucun doute
l3andr3
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:35 PM
neptonic
demon et spiderman ok, le reste nous verrons
zestarlight
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 07:57 PM
J'espère qu'il sera trouvable à petit prix sur PS4
kevisiano
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:21 PM
Baissez le prix aussi...
metroidvania
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:24 PM
Mais en fait en face y a quoi comme jeu qui sort day one ? ?
bulford
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:26 PM
metroidvania
rien du tout
jowy14
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:26 PM
Me tente bien aussi en version ultimate vu que j’ai pas fait le premier mais j’attends qu’il baisse un peu ou de meilleurs bons Fnac qu’actuellement
Pour le moment j’ai pris Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 pour 42€ chez Carrefour, c’est pas si chère finalement
bulford
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:27 PM
metroidvania
et c’est meme pas un troll lol
metroidvania
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:29 PM
bulford
j allais dire suis sérieux. Comment ça rien ? J ai commandé ma series x
jowy14
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:30 PM
Leblogdeshacka
d’ailleurs si tu veux faire un article lien, ça pourrait intéresser des gens, sur téléphone je ne peux pas créer d’articles
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:32 PM
jowy14
je prépare ça avec les différents jeux
jowy14
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:37 PM
leblogdeshacka
Je te fais confiance, tu m’as souvent aiguiller vers de bonnes affaires
palan
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:38 PM
jowy14
ta le liens pour carrefour ? 42€ c'est top comme prix?
jowy14
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:39 PM
palan
https://www.carrefour.fr/jeux-consoles/assassins-creed-valhalla
jowy14
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:42 PM
palan
j’ai déduis le bon de 10€ valable jusqu’en décembre qui me servira à choper un autre jeu moins cher genre Hyrule Warriors : l’ère du fléau ou un autre jeu PS5
bulford
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:50 PM
metroidvania
Prends une PS5 tu as Spiderman et surtout demon soul c’est pas le bout du monde quoi que demon soul
c’est du lourd encore faut-il que tu aimes mais par rapport à la série x y’a pas photo
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 08:57 PM
jowy14
merci à toi l'ami, je vais essayer de trouver ça
metroidvania
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 09:04 PM
bulford
déjà preco les 2 mais je pensais pas sur l autre y avait genre 0 exclue c est minable
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/09/2020 at 09:34 PM
jowy14
j'ai fais un petit article avec les meilleurs offres Fnac
