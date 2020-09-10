I AM THE DANGER
walterwhite
walterwhite
walterwhite > blog
2 nouvelles pubs Xbox Serie




Bon, il est temps qu’ils appuient sur le champignon au service com’
    giusnake, dyselight
    posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:45 AM by walterwhite
    comments (11)
    giusnake posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:49 AM
    Je cherche encore l'utilité de ces 2 publicités
    walterwhite posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:53 AM
    giusnake C’est la suite alternative de Get Out, quand Daniel Kaluuya se fait hypnotiser et tombe dans le vide
    negan posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:53 AM
    Propre
    kambei312 posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:53 AM
    giusnake Vendre des Xbox Series ?
    walterwhite posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:55 AM
    kambei312 Ça me donne envie de boire du thé moi
    akainu posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:58 AM
    Bon, il y en une où il monte et l'autre où il descend ...
    potion2swag posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:58 AM
    On aurait pu vendre n'importe quel objet High Tech avec ces deux jolies pubs
    kwentyn posted the 10/09/2020 at 11:00 AM
    Franchement bof bof, c'est un peu comme la pub ps5 c'est très, trop, conceptuel pour s'adresser a d'autres que les gamers qui connaissent déjà
    ajb posted the 10/09/2020 at 11:01 AM
    la deuxiéme est clairement mieux
    akinen posted the 10/09/2020 at 11:02 AM
    Un indice: Les pubs megadrive/ps1/xbox
    monz666 posted the 10/09/2020 at 11:04 AM
    Bof bof...
