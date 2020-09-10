J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Ichiban Kuji Dragon Ball: De l’originalité pour le prochain


Du pan abeille de Dragon Ball GT du Zamasu Goku en tenue Kaïoshyn.
Le reste l’est moins on est d’accord
    posted the 10/09/2020 at 06:32 AM by amassous
    comments (9)
    liberty posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:16 AM
    Franchement elles sont jolies. Mais y a tellement de Figurine Dragon ball que ça n'a plus de sens. Y a un abus
    kevisiano posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:21 AM
    L'épée de Trunks
    amassous posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:24 AM
    liberty Non justement ça tue , tu veut un perso t’a plein de possibilité tu prends c’que tu veut!
    kevisiano Elle est géante dans l’animé c’est normal.
    liberty posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:25 AM
    amassous Je veux toute les figurines
    amassous posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:39 AM
    liberty Va falloir investir dans un chateau là.
    liberty posted the 10/09/2020 at 07:42 AM
    amassous
    projetgenesis posted the 10/09/2020 at 09:47 AM
    amassous Je parie que tu vas prendre la Gohan
    amassous posted the 10/09/2020 at 09:52 AM
    projetgenesis
    echizen posted the 10/09/2020 at 10:43 AM
    La gohan est super sympa mais ressemble beaucoup à celle du kamehame pere et fils :/
