Alwa's Legacy, encore une fois, l'effet Switch avec les indés



En un peu plus d'une semaine, Alwa's Legacy s'est vendu plus d'exemplaires sur Nintendo Switch que sur Steam depuis son lancement il y a 4 mois. Switch est toujours une excellente plateforme pour les indépendants!
https://twitter.com/MikaelForslind/status/1314102069566078979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMGzxfvBvT0
    ootaniisensei
    posted the 10/08/2020 at 10:18 PM by nicolasgourry
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/08/2020 at 10:20 PM
    Pour ça que je suis pas étonné du nombre de jeu indé exclusivité temporaire console Switch.
    metroidvania posted the 10/08/2020 at 10:41 PM
    La plateforme parfaite pour ce genre de jeux
