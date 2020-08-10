accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
> blog
Alwa's Legacy, encore une fois, l'effet Switch avec les indés
En un peu plus d'une semaine, Alwa's Legacy s'est vendu plus d'exemplaires sur Nintendo Switch que sur Steam depuis son lancement il y a 4 mois.
Switch est toujours une excellente plateforme pour les indépendants!
Switch est toujours une excellente plateforme pour les indépendants!
https://twitter.com/MikaelForslind/status/1314102069566078979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMGzxfvBvT0
ootaniisensei
posted the 10/08/2020 at 10:18 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (2)
2
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/08/2020 at 10:20 PM
Pour ça que je suis pas étonné du nombre de jeu indé exclusivité temporaire console Switch.
metroidvania
posted
the 10/08/2020 at 10:41 PM
La plateforme parfaite pour ce genre de jeux
