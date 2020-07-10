« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Prinny 1 & 2 : Exploded and Reloaded
name : Prinny 1 & 2 : Exploded and Reloaded
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : N.C
genre : action
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Prinny 1-2 : E and R / Video Gameplay (40 minutes)




Date de sortie : 16 Octobre 2020
    posted the 10/07/2020 at 08:23 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ducknsexe posted the 10/07/2020 at 09:11 AM
    Y a de super pépite sur switch tout de même., j ai hâte de mettre la main sur celui la
    fiveagainstone posted the 10/07/2020 at 09:22 AM
    ducknsexe Pépite tu y va fort, mais ouais c'était cool sur psp et ça fait du bien de voir ce genre de jeux.
