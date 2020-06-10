accueil
leblogdeshacka
articles :
3914
visites since opening :
4473909
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Poster] Une affiche pour Jurassic World : Dominion
Une première affiche pour Jurassic World: Dominion, avec présentation du casting.
Le film devait sortir en 2021, finalement il arrivera au 10 Juin 2022.
posted the 10/06/2020 at 11:28 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
7
)
famimax
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 11:29 PM
Ah mais ils sont liés les vieux films avec les nouveaux ? Je les ait pas vu les derniers, mais je pensait que c'était un reboot total
dungas73
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 11:37 PM
Cool comme ça mon fils aura l’âge de venir avec moi au ciné
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 11:47 PM
famimax
apparemment oui, je pense que c'est pour la nostalgie.
Quand j'ai vu Laura Dern et Sam Neil j'ai eu la même réflexion
vieuxsinge
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 11:48 PM
famimax
Oui, Jurassic World c'est la suite de Jurassic Park, une quinzaine d'années plus tard. Par contre, à part quelques caméos et clins d'oeil, ça reprend pas mal tout à zéro. Et malheureusement, qualitativement ça n'a rien à voir
famimax
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 11:55 PM
vieuxsinge
Ah ok c'est quand même la suite des 3 "vieux" (soft reboot ?), j'avais pas capté je pensait que c'était un reboot total qui avait aucun lien. Bon ça me disait rien ces trucs, mais je vais essayer de les chopper pour me les mater, merci !
wickette
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 11:57 PM
famimax
si c’est bien lié je confirme, dans le premier jurassic world ils mentionnent bien le premier jurassic park, aussi, le docteur Wu est le même dans park et world
jwolf
posted
the 10/07/2020 at 12:07 AM
Il aurait pu mettre ma tête on aurait pas vu la différence.
