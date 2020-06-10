« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Nintendo
157
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
123
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3347
visites since opening : 4499827
nicolasgourry > blog
Nintendo Treehouse Live : Aujourd'hui


Aujourd'hui Mercredi 7 Octobre à 19 heures.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlA1YxQAO6M&feature=emb_title
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/06/2020 at 10:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 10/06/2020 at 10:32 PM
    Cool, en espérant que ça soit pas les mêmes passages qu'au TGS
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/06/2020 at 10:35 PM
    e3ologue Pour Hyrule Warriors : L'Ere du Fléau normalement Nintendo nous dévoilera un nouveau stage ainsi que de nouvelles séquences de gameplay.
    malcomz posted the 10/06/2020 at 11:00 PM
    c'est guiguif qui va être content
    wickette posted the 10/06/2020 at 11:58 PM
    Hâte de voir plus en détail j’ai encore beaucoup d’interrogations
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre