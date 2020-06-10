profile
Watch Dogs Legion
name : Watch Dogs Legion
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Ubisoft
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Watch dogs Legion _Story trailer
youtube - https://youtu.be/ayqP0FE7SQ0
    posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:12 PM by bogsnake
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:16 PM
    Watchdogs en 2012 vendait tellement du rêve

    Aujourd'hui c'est juste un monstrueux désastre sans identité.
    negan posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:25 PM
    Je préfère me faire titiller le trou de balle que de jouer à ça
    leviamor posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:32 PM
    Je me le ferais surement après assassin Creed sur ps5
    gat posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:32 PM
    negan Tu l'as préco la Series X chez Micro ?
    negan posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:33 PM
    gat Nop Cdiscount finalement
    gat posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:34 PM
    negan Tu claques les 500 direct finalement.^^
    negan posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:35 PM
    gat Oui j'aime pas lenculade des 50€ en bon chez eux
    psxbox posted the 10/06/2020 at 05:17 PM
    Mouais bof j attend plutôt dans savoir plus sur le jeux des anciens de rockstar http://everywhere.game/
    famimax posted the 10/06/2020 at 05:30 PM
    https://www.gamesradar.com/watch-dogs-legions-year-one-plan-includes-an-assassins-creed-crossover/
