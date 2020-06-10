accueil
name :
Watch Dogs Legion
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
bogsnake
Watch dogs Legion _Story trailer
youtube
-
https://youtu.be/ayqP0FE7SQ0
posted the 10/06/2020 at 04:12 PM by
bogsnake
comments (
9
)
birmou
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 04:16 PM
Watchdogs en 2012 vendait tellement du rêve
Aujourd'hui c'est juste un monstrueux désastre sans identité.
negan
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 04:25 PM
Je préfère me faire titiller le trou de balle que de jouer à ça
leviamor
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 04:32 PM
Je me le ferais surement après assassin Creed sur ps5
gat
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 04:32 PM
negan
Tu l'as préco la Series X chez Micro ?
negan
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 04:33 PM
gat
Nop Cdiscount finalement
gat
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 04:34 PM
negan
Tu claques les 500 direct finalement.^^
negan
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 04:35 PM
gat
Oui j'aime pas lenculade des 50€ en bon chez eux
psxbox
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 05:17 PM
Mouais bof j attend plutôt dans savoir plus sur le jeux des anciens de rockstar
http://everywhere.game/
famimax
posted
the 10/06/2020 at 05:30 PM
https://www.gamesradar.com/watch-dogs-legions-year-one-plan-includes-an-assassins-creed-crossover/
