Event Xbox en approche ?
Jeux Video


Selon les insiders Twitter, Microsoft pourrait racheter le Mexique.

Ils ont des sources.

(sinon, X020 donc ?)
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    roxloud, vincecastel, furtifdor
    posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:03 PM by shanks
    comments (27)
    gat posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:04 PM
    Toi aussi, tu as peur que Microsoft rachète ta famille.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:05 PM
    axlenz posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:06 PM
    pour l'article

    pour le comm de Gat

    Sinon le rachat du lundi s'est confirmé ?
    masharu posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:08 PM
    Racheter le Mexique, en même temps Bethesda est une ville donc tout est possible.

    spartan1985 posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:08 PM
    Encore un X0 à México ?
    Si ça se fait ce sera début-mi novembre.
    altendorf posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:09 PM
    Microsoft qui veut faire du soft power !
    archesstat posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:14 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:15 PM
    GTA 6 au mexique?
    kinectical posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:17 PM
    fan2jeux half life 3 confirmer
    famimax posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:19 PM
    Microsoft qui va financer le mur de Donald Trump
    gat posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:20 PM
    shanks HS : ce film culte a 9 ans aujourd'hui.
    wu posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:20 PM
    arrêté avec vos rachats
    suzukube posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:20 PM
    famimax J'ai cru que l'article était de toi
    fan2jeux posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:22 PM
    kinectical
    non non j'ai mieux: Yves guillemot démissionne suite aux scandales qui rejaillie sur lui et Microsoft rachete ubisoft, asobo et quantic dream
    kinectical posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:23 PM
    fan2jeux bordel....ça veux dire ....même half life 4 est déjà gold
    shanks posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:24 PM
    gat
    Je me souviens de cette merde comme si c'était hier.
    gat posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:27 PM
    shanks Sois poli stp sinon je prends ma paire de ciseaux.
    spanix posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:29 PM
    le gameplay sera présenté après le 28.10. donc après la présentation des nouvelles cartes AMD où on verra que seul la xbox aura toutes les fonctions d'un *vrai RDNA 2"
    misterpixel posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:31 PM
    Klobrille dit que ça n'est jamais arrivé qu'un compte régional annonce un truc aussi gros.

    Il pense aux pré-commandes... À voir.


    spanix Halo Infinite l'a démontre admirablement.
    famimax posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:38 PM
    suzukube Non non j'ai une certaine éthique concernant les articles que je poste dans mon blog
    shanks posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:39 PM
    gat
    T'as le temps de courir depuis ton bled sans béton
    ropstar posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:50 PM
    gat posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:52 PM
    shanks Je suis bien caché il est vrai. Mais je sais où te trouver.
    walterwhite posted the 10/05/2020 at 08:55 PM
    Leur dernier show au Mexique c’était une sacrée purge, tous les chicanos qui applaudissaient de plus en plus fort pour une carte verte c’était malaisant.
    ritalix posted the 10/05/2020 at 09:03 PM
    rockstar games rachetes du coup, ils sont pas loin du mexique
    contra posted the 10/05/2020 at 09:56 PM
    D’après Klobrille plutôt en rapport avec l’ouverture des precos là bas si j’ai bien compris.
    nobleswan posted the 10/05/2020 at 10:01 PM
    X020 j'espère !
