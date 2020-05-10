accueil
Event Xbox en approche ?
Jeux Video
Selon les insiders Twitter, Microsoft pourrait racheter le Mexique.
Ils ont des sources.
(sinon, X020 donc ?)
shanks
gat
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:04 PM
Toi aussi, tu as peur que Microsoft rachète ta famille.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:05 PM
axlenz
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:06 PM
pour l'article
pour le comm de
Gat
Sinon le rachat du lundi s'est confirmé ?
masharu
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:08 PM
Racheter le Mexique, en même temps Bethesda est une ville donc tout est possible.
spartan1985
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:08 PM
Encore un X0 à México ?
Si ça se fait ce sera début-mi novembre.
altendorf
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:09 PM
Microsoft qui veut faire du soft power !
archesstat
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:14 PM
fan2jeux
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:15 PM
GTA 6 au mexique?
kinectical
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:17 PM
fan2jeux
half life 3 confirmer
famimax
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:19 PM
Microsoft qui va financer le mur de Donald Trump
gat
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:20 PM
shanks
HS : ce
film culte
a 9 ans aujourd'hui.
wu
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:20 PM
arrêté avec vos rachats
suzukube
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:20 PM
famimax
J'ai cru que l'article était de toi
fan2jeux
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:22 PM
kinectical
non non j'ai mieux: Yves guillemot démissionne suite aux scandales qui rejaillie sur lui et Microsoft rachete ubisoft, asobo et quantic dream
kinectical
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:23 PM
fan2jeux
bordel....ça veux dire ....même half life 4 est déjà gold
shanks
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:24 PM
gat
Je me souviens de cette merde comme si c'était hier.
gat
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:27 PM
shanks
Sois poli stp sinon je prends ma paire de ciseaux.
spanix
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:29 PM
le gameplay sera présenté après le 28.10. donc après la présentation des nouvelles cartes AMD où on verra que seul la xbox aura toutes les fonctions d'un *vrai RDNA 2"
misterpixel
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:31 PM
Klobrille dit que ça n'est jamais arrivé qu'un compte régional annonce un truc aussi gros.
Il pense aux pré-commandes... À voir.
spanix
Halo Infinite l'a démontre admirablement.
famimax
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:38 PM
suzukube
Non non j'ai une certaine éthique concernant les articles que je poste dans mon blog
shanks
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:39 PM
gat
T'as le temps de courir depuis ton bled sans béton
ropstar
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:50 PM
gat
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:52 PM
shanks
Je suis bien caché il est vrai. Mais je sais où te trouver.
walterwhite
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 08:55 PM
Leur dernier show au Mexique c’était une sacrée purge, tous les chicanos qui applaudissaient de plus en plus fort pour une carte verte c’était malaisant.
ritalix
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 09:03 PM
rockstar games rachetes du coup, ils sont pas loin du mexique
contra
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 09:56 PM
D’après Klobrille plutôt en rapport avec l’ouverture des precos là bas si j’ai bien compris.
nobleswan
posted
the 10/05/2020 at 10:01 PM
X020 j'espère !
