profile
Cyberpunk 2077
11
Likers
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
406
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3909
visites since opening : 4467488
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Leak] La Map de Cyberpunk 2077
La Map de Cyberpunk 2077 se dévoile avec plusieurs régions dont des enneigées, des montagnes.
Beaucoup de diversités pour Cyberpunk 2077



FNAC
Amazon
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz, erros, zestarlight, spartan1985, nindo64, elvamore, neelek
    posted the 10/04/2020 at 09:52 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    zestarlight posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:05 PM
    C'est cool, la carte à l'air bien variée
    arkos posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:20 PM
    en espérant qu'elle ne soit pas vide...
    bulford posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:28 PM
    arkos jte jure
    alozius posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:32 PM
    arkos Vu la taille, les gars derrière le jeu et le temps qu’ils ont prit pour faire le jeu, je pense qu’au contraire elle va être très variée, dense et autant verticale que détaillée.
    bladagun posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:54 PM
    La je suis sur the witcher 3, blood and wine en faite c'est un nouveau jeu lol.
    Si ils font des dlc aussi qualitatif il peuvent y aller avec C2077
    elvamore posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:55 PM
    Turie en approche
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/04/2020 at 11:00 PM
    bladagun les DLC'S de The Witcher sont bien ?
    J'ai pas eu l'occasion de les faire mais ils me tentent bien
    rkm18 posted the 10/04/2020 at 11:16 PM
    leblogdeshacka Blood and Wine c'est une dinguerie, tu peux y aller les yeux fermer. Le premier DLC est pas mal aussi mais je préfère de loin le 2ème.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre