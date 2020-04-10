profile
negan
negan
negan > blog
Une annonce Xbox demain ?


    posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:07 PM by negan
    comments (20)
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:13 PM
    Gameplay sur des jeux next gen non?
    kinectical posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:13 PM
    Internet en PLS (please Microsoft STHAPPPPPP)
    idd posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:18 PM
    demain c'est lundi, c'est ravioli
    goldmen33 posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:19 PM
    Gold gratuit
    Xbox Sega
    rachat de Warner bros
    13tf de ray tracing
    Ubisoft rejoint Xbox
    Baisse de 100€ sur la Series X
    Cyberpunk, Yakuza 7 et AC Valhalla dans le game pass day one
    axlenz posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:20 PM
    La journée de lundi racheté par MS et du coup tous les lundis exclus Xbox
    leblogdeshacka posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:23 PM
    axlenz
    thelastoftype posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:27 PM
    À coup sur pas le problème de surchauffe ou de développement empêchant de montrer le moindre gameplay, faudrait pas freiner les précommandes.
    megadeth posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:29 PM
    Le X pile dans la raie du cul de masterchief ^^
    kajungoogo0 posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:31 PM
    Un jour, Microsoft annoncera un finish 'im suivi d'une fatality ..
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:34 PM
    thelastoftype
    Tu racontes quoi le secondaire?
    skuldleif posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:35 PM
    ils vont annoncer un event je pense
    kinectical posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:36 PM
    thelastoftype sinon la vie ça va bien
    shockadelica posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:42 PM
    axlenz
    thelastoftype posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:50 PM
    Oui moi ça va, visiblement mieux renseigné que les pros fan.
    Plaignez vous pas je vous fais un teasing gratos.
    Le hard vous saurez rapidement, pour le gameplay qu'à pas l'air de vous inquiéter un mois avant la sortie (c'est du jamais vu) on verra si ce que disent les devs en est la raison, ça ferait tâche.
    Bonsoir
    nobleswan posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:54 PM
    https://mobile.twitter.com/Xbox/status/1312784551979163648

    furtifdor posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:57 PM
    Tien?
    C'est l'heure du bingo?
    walterwhite posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:58 PM
    Avec eux, ça peut-être l’annonce d’un show comme un rachat
    kinectical posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:59 PM
    thelastoftype ah mais Oui poto oui tes bien renseigner oui oui....avec aucune source en plus genre la copine du cousin de ton frère par alliance ta dit ça ces ça?
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/04/2020 at 09:01 PM
    nobleswan
    Tu penses à quoi?
    thelastoftype posted the 10/04/2020 at 09:05 PM
    Kinectical j'en ai accumulé pas loin d'une dizaine, la primeur de l'article par les pages de jv est en négociation, y'en a un qui tient la corde, soit un peu patient
