accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
53
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
milo42
,
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
gat
,
momotaros
,
neckbreaker71
,
iglooo
,
eldrick
,
musm
,
opthomas
,
shindo
,
zabuza
,
testament
,
minx
,
link49
,
tuni
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
binou87
,
sujetdelta
,
kenpokan
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
siil
,
spartan1985
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
escobar
,
rebellion
,
magium
,
darksly
,
sebwoof
,
leblogdeshacka
,
diablass59
,
goldmen33
,
pizza3fromage
,
chester
,
victornewman
,
kamina
,
trichejeux
,
salocin
,
mugimeddy
,
gaunt
,
zestarlight
,
walterwhite
,
enzo87
,
lolise
,
voxen
,
potion2swag
,
altendorf
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
24
visites since opening :
582231
negan
> blog
Une annonce Xbox demain ?
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
vincecastel
posted the 10/04/2020 at 08:07 PM by
negan
comments (
20
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:13 PM
Gameplay sur des jeux next gen non?
kinectical
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:13 PM
Internet en PLS (please Microsoft STHAPPPPPP)
idd
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:18 PM
demain c'est lundi, c'est ravioli
goldmen33
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:19 PM
Gold gratuit
Xbox Sega
rachat de Warner bros
13tf de ray tracing
Ubisoft rejoint Xbox
Baisse de 100€ sur la Series X
Cyberpunk, Yakuza 7 et AC Valhalla dans le game pass day one
axlenz
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:20 PM
La journée de lundi racheté par MS et du coup tous les lundis exclus Xbox
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:23 PM
axlenz
thelastoftype
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:27 PM
À coup sur pas le problème de surchauffe ou de développement empêchant de montrer le moindre gameplay, faudrait pas freiner les précommandes.
megadeth
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:29 PM
Le X pile dans la raie du cul de masterchief ^^
kajungoogo0
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:31 PM
Un jour, Microsoft annoncera un finish 'im suivi d'une fatality ..
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:34 PM
thelastoftype
Tu racontes quoi le secondaire?
skuldleif
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:35 PM
ils vont annoncer un event je pense
kinectical
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:36 PM
thelastoftype
sinon la vie ça va bien
shockadelica
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:42 PM
axlenz
thelastoftype
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:50 PM
Oui moi ça va, visiblement mieux renseigné que les pros fan.
Plaignez vous pas je vous fais un teasing gratos.
Le hard vous saurez rapidement, pour le gameplay qu'à pas l'air de vous inquiéter un mois avant la sortie (c'est du jamais vu) on verra si ce que disent les devs en est la raison, ça ferait tâche.
Bonsoir
nobleswan
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:54 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/Xbox/status/1312784551979163648
furtifdor
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:57 PM
Tien?
C'est l'heure du bingo?
walterwhite
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:58 PM
Avec eux, ça peut-être l’annonce d’un show comme un rachat
kinectical
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 08:59 PM
thelastoftype
ah mais Oui poto oui tes bien renseigner oui oui....avec aucune source en plus genre la copine du cousin de ton frère par alliance ta dit ça ces ça?
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 09:01 PM
nobleswan
Tu penses à quoi?
thelastoftype
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 09:05 PM
Kinectical j'en ai accumulé pas loin d'une dizaine, la primeur de l'article par les pages de jv est en négociation, y'en a un qui tient la corde, soit un peu patient
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Xbox Sega
rachat de Warner bros
13tf de ray tracing
Ubisoft rejoint Xbox
Baisse de 100€ sur la Series X
Cyberpunk, Yakuza 7 et AC Valhalla dans le game pass day one
Tu racontes quoi le secondaire?
Plaignez vous pas je vous fais un teasing gratos.
Le hard vous saurez rapidement, pour le gameplay qu'à pas l'air de vous inquiéter un mois avant la sortie (c'est du jamais vu) on verra si ce que disent les devs en est la raison, ça ferait tâche.
Bonsoir
C'est l'heure du bingo?
Tu penses à quoi?