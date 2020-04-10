accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Gucci fait un crossover avec One Piece
Pour la couverture du magazine
Elle Men
de ce mois.
La 1ère j'ai pas capté pourquoi Luffy a des chaussures de femme !?!
posted the 10/04/2020 at 05:29 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (4)
4
)
fretide
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 05:38 PM
Je yrouve que ce style graphique ne sublime pas les vêtements.
Ce style passe mieux:
https://instagram.com/art_with_najax?igshid=1cvqmq1ef34fx
tuni06
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 06:53 PM
C’est un non binaire sûrement
tuni06
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 06:54 PM
Que ce qui te fait dire que Luffy est un garçon?
opthomas
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 07:09 PM
Amassous
cela s'appelle la mode les chaussures sont avant tout design. Un mec comme une femme peuvent les porter.
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
