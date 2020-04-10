J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Gucci fait un crossover avec One Piece


Pour la couverture du magazine Elle Men de ce mois.

La 1ère j'ai pas capté pourquoi Luffy a des chaussures de femme !?!





    posted the 10/04/2020 at 05:29 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    fretide posted the 10/04/2020 at 05:38 PM
    Je yrouve que ce style graphique ne sublime pas les vêtements.
    Ce style passe mieux:
    https://instagram.com/art_with_najax?igshid=1cvqmq1ef34fx
    tuni06 posted the 10/04/2020 at 06:53 PM
    C’est un non binaire sûrement
    tuni06 posted the 10/04/2020 at 06:54 PM
    Que ce qui te fait dire que Luffy est un garçon?
    opthomas posted the 10/04/2020 at 07:09 PM
    Amassous cela s'appelle la mode les chaussures sont avant tout design. Un mec comme une femme peuvent les porter.
