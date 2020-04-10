accueil
kevisiano
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Perso pas grand choses. Trop de taf.
Faites moi rêver un peu
posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:09 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (
9
)
eldren
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:12 PM
Je viens de finir Doom Eternal (excellent), du WoW et du Ghost of Tsushima
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:15 PM
En ce moment, je joue à M.... heu... je n'ai pas droit de le dire car j'ai peur de me faire plomber
arrrghl
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:18 PM
Du halo 5 en partie classées et sociale et j'ai relancé la master chief collection hier (baptême du feu sur odst et un peu de live sur ce bon vieux Halo 3
)
bliss02
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:19 PM
Super Mario Sunshine et Animal Crossing
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:21 PM
Crash 4 et qu'est ce que c'est difficile
bon courage à ceux voulant faire le 100%
dedad
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:22 PM
Plus de play donc j'ai relancé BOTW
zestarlight
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:29 PM
J'ai finalement platiné Batman Arkham Asylum. Et vendredi, j'ai commencé Luigi's Mansion 3 qui est vraiment très bon puis après celui-ci, je pense que je ferais Mafia ou Crash Bandicoot 4
olimar59
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:29 PM
Hadès, j'en suis accro. C'est une véritable perle ce jeu, le meilleur Rogue lite pour moi. Et un peu de Mario 3d All stars
zanpa
posted
the 10/04/2020 at 04:35 PM
hades, hades, hades
