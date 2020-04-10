profile
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Perso pas grand choses. Trop de taf.

Faites moi rêver un peu
    posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:09 PM by kevisiano
    comments (9)
    eldren posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Je viens de finir Doom Eternal (excellent), du WoW et du Ghost of Tsushima
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:15 PM
    En ce moment, je joue à M.... heu... je n'ai pas droit de le dire car j'ai peur de me faire plomber
    arrrghl posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:18 PM
    Du halo 5 en partie classées et sociale et j'ai relancé la master chief collection hier (baptême du feu sur odst et un peu de live sur ce bon vieux Halo 3 )
    bliss02 posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:19 PM
    Super Mario Sunshine et Animal Crossing
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:21 PM
    Crash 4 et qu'est ce que c'est difficile bon courage à ceux voulant faire le 100%
    dedad posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:22 PM
    Plus de play donc j'ai relancé BOTW
    zestarlight posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:29 PM
    J'ai finalement platiné Batman Arkham Asylum. Et vendredi, j'ai commencé Luigi's Mansion 3 qui est vraiment très bon puis après celui-ci, je pense que je ferais Mafia ou Crash Bandicoot 4
    olimar59 posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:29 PM
    Hadès, j'en suis accro. C'est une véritable perle ce jeu, le meilleur Rogue lite pour moi. Et un peu de Mario 3d All stars
    zanpa posted the 10/04/2020 at 04:35 PM
    hades, hades, hades
