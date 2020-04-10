profile
Jeux Vidéo
265
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
13
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 238
visites since opening : 308152
obi69 > blog
TLOU> Tout


Petit Troll pour accompagner le transit des constipés après le repas. Bon Dimanche !
Gamegeek - https://www.facebook.com/GALAXIEGEEKhttps://www.facebook.com/GALAXIEGEEK
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gankutsuou
    posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:22 AM by obi69
    comments (10)
    raioh posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:27 AM
    birdgameful posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:28 AM
    Prenez des trolls au moins inspiré les gars. Faites au moins un effort pour nous faire rire...
    sonilka posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:32 AM
    Que c'est mauvais. Je supprimerais d'office à ta place.
    zekk posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:36 AM
    ... Arrête le forcing
    calishnikov posted the 10/04/2020 at 10:37 AM
    Tellement vrai chez certains
    bliss02 posted the 10/04/2020 at 11:04 AM
    C’est bien nul
    temporell posted the 10/04/2020 at 11:11 AM
    et pourtant TLOU c'est clairement pas supérieur à tout, des jeux qui le bouffe c'est pas ce qui manque
    birdgameful posted the 10/04/2020 at 11:11 AM
    temporell ça c'est ton avis
    bulford posted the 10/04/2020 at 11:18 AM
    temporell Tu crois même pas à ta connerie
    loonis posted the 10/04/2020 at 11:29 AM
    temporell Des exemples… ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre