20 / 12 / 2019
gat
articles : 2365
2365
visites since opening : 3177640
3177640
gat
> blog
HS : mon patelin en photos
Article garanti sans filtre
posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:46 PM by gat
gat
comments (21)
21
)
ksmworld59
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 05:49 PM
Waaa il pete les graphizme, dechire ton mode photo lol
Sinon c'est un beau coin, c'est ou?
gat
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 05:55 PM
ksmworld59
La vrai Next Gen.
C'est Oye-Plage. Une commune située dans le Pas-de-Calais.
wolfheart
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 05:56 PM
Eul vrai France
battossai
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 05:56 PM
Le Ray Tracing est mal exploité mais bon
vfries
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 05:59 PM
Il a l'air bien vide cet open world
micablo
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 05:59 PM
Pas terrible ces photos, on n'est même pas en 1FPS.
testament
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:01 PM
La classe, quand je bossais à l'ile d'Oléron et à Jaujac c'était un peu ça aussi.
fretide
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:03 PM
J'ai l'impression d'un léger downgrade par rapport aux images précédentes
shinz0
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:05 PM
Magnifique
Mais ça manque de PNJ
axlenz
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:05 PM
La saison des raclettes approche
gat
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:07 PM
battossai
vfries
micablo
fretide
shinz0
Bande de geeks.
testament
axlenz
Dans mon top 3 de la bouffe avec le barbecue et le couscous.
kwentyn
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:10 PM
Ya de quoi faire des belles balades a pied, si ya des lapins c'est parfait pour mon chien
kikoo31
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:12 PM
gat le paysouze, mangeur de foin
shincloud
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:13 PM
Un remake de the forest
torotoro59
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:16 PM
C'est le mode photo de no man's Sky ?
kenshuiin
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:20 PM
Ah c'est beauuuuuuu
gat
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:21 PM
kwentyn
Et de bons footings aussi. Pas de lapin non ou alors très peu. Beaucoup de chevaux par contre.
kikoo31
Même pas vrai.
shincloud
N'oublie pas de me notifier quand tu feras un stream.
torotoro59
Ouep. J'ai reçu la RTX 3990. Y'en a qu'une seule au monde.
kwentyn
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:26 PM
gat
pas le même gabarit les chevaux
En tout cas super cadre de vie
jenicris
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:29 PM
C'est beau.
goldmen33
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:32 PM
1440p 60fps sans RT la honte complète!!
edarn
posted
the 10/03/2020 at 06:34 PM
Ce ciel... je suppose que t'es armé d'un télescope, sinon, tu devrais.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
