articles : 2365
visites since opening : 3177640
gat > blog
HS : mon patelin en photos












































Article garanti sans filtre
    traveller, shinz0, idd, micablo, onypsis, torotoro59, kenshuiin, goldmen33
    posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:46 PM
    comments (21)
    ksmworld59 posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:49 PM
    Waaa il pete les graphizme, dechire ton mode photo lol
    Sinon c'est un beau coin, c'est ou?
    gat posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:55 PM
    ksmworld59 La vrai Next Gen.
    C'est Oye-Plage. Une commune située dans le Pas-de-Calais.
    wolfheart posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:56 PM
    Eul vrai France
    battossai posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:56 PM
    Le Ray Tracing est mal exploité mais bon
    vfries posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:59 PM
    Il a l'air bien vide cet open world
    micablo posted the 10/03/2020 at 05:59 PM
    Pas terrible ces photos, on n'est même pas en 1FPS.
    testament posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:01 PM
    La classe, quand je bossais à l'ile d'Oléron et à Jaujac c'était un peu ça aussi.
    fretide posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:03 PM
    J'ai l'impression d'un léger downgrade par rapport aux images précédentes
    shinz0 posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:05 PM
    Magnifique
    Mais ça manque de PNJ
    axlenz posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:05 PM
    La saison des raclettes approche
    gat posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:07 PM
    battossai vfries micablo fretide shinz0 Bande de geeks.

    testament

    axlenz Dans mon top 3 de la bouffe avec le barbecue et le couscous.
    kwentyn posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:10 PM
    Ya de quoi faire des belles balades a pied, si ya des lapins c'est parfait pour mon chien
    kikoo31 posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:12 PM
    gat le paysouze, mangeur de foin
    shincloud posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:13 PM
    Un remake de the forest
    torotoro59 posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:16 PM
    C'est le mode photo de no man's Sky ?
    kenshuiin posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:20 PM
    Ah c'est beauuuuuuu
    gat posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:21 PM
    kwentyn Et de bons footings aussi. Pas de lapin non ou alors très peu. Beaucoup de chevaux par contre.

    kikoo31 Même pas vrai.

    shincloud N'oublie pas de me notifier quand tu feras un stream.

    torotoro59 Ouep. J'ai reçu la RTX 3990. Y'en a qu'une seule au monde.
    kwentyn posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:26 PM
    gat pas le même gabarit les chevaux
    En tout cas super cadre de vie
    jenicris posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:29 PM
    C'est beau.
    goldmen33 posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:32 PM
    1440p 60fps sans RT la honte complète!!
    edarn posted the 10/03/2020 at 06:34 PM
    Ce ciel... je suppose que t'es armé d'un télescope, sinon, tu devrais.
