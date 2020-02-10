profile
suzukube
all
[Pokémon] Je surfais sur Internet et je suis tombé sur ça...


POURQUOI :'( ?







Ca vient du "SUGOI" Mart uwu !
SUGOIMART - https://sugoimart.com/products/pokemon-tail-magnet-hook-sylveon-front
    shambala93 posted the 10/02/2020 at 08:52 PM
    Étrange, quand je suis sur internet, je ne tombe jamais sur cela.
    suzukube posted the 10/02/2020 at 08:53 PM
    shambala93 J'étais juste sur facebook :/
    kikoo31 posted the 10/02/2020 at 08:56 PM
    C'était mon pokémon préféré
    juste ... pourquoi ???
    aros posted the 10/02/2020 at 09:18 PM
    Des cassos
