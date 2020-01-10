J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Reception: du Dragon Ball
Rentrer du travail et recevoir du lourd
Pour pas changer mdrrrrrrrr


Ma vitrine j’vous la montre bientôt l’équipe.
Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort
    posted the 10/01/2020 at 02:37 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    kevisiano posted the 10/01/2020 at 02:41 PM
    Je m'attendais pas à du DB
    amassous posted the 10/01/2020 at 02:44 PM
    kevisiano ?
    kakazu posted the 10/01/2020 at 03:04 PM
    Goku et les requins
    amassous posted the 10/01/2020 at 03:27 PM
    kakazu J’viens de la ranger elle est incroyable.
    kakazu posted the 10/01/2020 at 03:29 PM
    amassous Postes des photos stp
    amassous posted the 10/01/2020 at 03:30 PM
    kakazu Je laisse le suspens jusqu’a cque montre ma vitrine.
    J’te montre en MP.
    liberty posted the 10/01/2020 at 03:50 PM
    amassous MP aussi hihi !
    amassous posted the 10/01/2020 at 04:01 PM
    liberty enviyé
