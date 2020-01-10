accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Oddworld : Abe's Oddysee - New N' Tasty !
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
N.C
developer :
Oddworld Inhabitants
genre :
Infiltration
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
-
Wii U
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Oddworld New 'n' Tasty / Date
C'est le remake du jeu Oddworld : L'Odyssée d'Abe,
Résumons Oddworld cette année sur Switch :
Oddworld : Stranger's Wrath / 23.01.2020
Oddworld : Munch's Oddysee / 14.05.2020
Oddworld : New 'n' Tasty / 27.10.2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=5ReifOiKBwQ&feature=emb_logo
posted the 10/01/2020 at 07:41 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (3)
3
)
nyseko
posted
the 10/01/2020 at 07:54 AM
Quand tu pense que
Lorne Lanning
en 2017 ne voulait pas sortir ses jeux sur Nintendo Switch parce que "
les jeux Nintendo vampirisait tout
".
Finalement l'appât du gain est toujours le plus fort.
narukamisan
posted
the 10/01/2020 at 08:09 AM
J'ai la switch les mario et pourtant aussi les jeux oddworld en boite
leonsilverburg
posted
the 10/01/2020 at 08:14 AM
J'ai acheté l'Odyssée de Munch sur Switch pour sa sortie il y a 1 mois, pas fait à l'époque, jeu sympa mais sans plus !
Pour le Oddworld : New 'n' Tasty, j'ai la version physique limitée sur PS4.
Mais une bonne chose de ressortir la série sur Switch, elle mérite de se faire connaitre avec la sortie du futur remake de l'épisode 2
