Muramasa
La PlayStation a 25ans aujourd'hui
Si vous devez choisir 4 Jeux?
Pour ma part :
FFVII
Parasite Eve 1
RE3
Vagrant Story
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
docbrown
,
spartan1985
,
raph64
,
axlenz
,
mikazaki
,
minbox
,
ikaruga
,
bulford
posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:27 PM by
shincloud
comments (
56
)
radek
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:30 PM
1)Metal gear solid
2)Resident evil 2
3)Final Fantasy VII
4)Ridge Racer type 4
whiteweedow25
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:32 PM
MGS
Crash Bandicoot
Tomb Raider
Tekken 3
spartan1985
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:33 PM
- Medal of Honor : Résistance
- Tomb Raider
- Syphon Filter
- Dino Crisis 2
bigsnake
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:33 PM
1) MGS1
2) Parasite eve 2
3) Medal of honor
4) FFVIII
docbrown
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:34 PM
WOOO...et dire que c'est aujourd'hui que j'ai commencé le docu de 3h sur Playstation....
...putain de Coïncidence quand même
1/FF7
2/GT
3)MGS
4)Tekken 3
Mais bordel j'ai envie de dire...Rival School, Tomb Raider 2, Evil Zone, Bloody Roar...
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:35 PM
1) Metal Gear
2) Silent hill 2
3) Tomb raider
4) Destruction Derby.
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:35 PM
- Spyro
- Tomb raider
- Crash
- Tekken 3
axlenz
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:36 PM
Je ne saurais en citer objectivement tant j'en ai fait et tant j'ai pris mon pied sur cette console. Si je devais citer ce qui me viens en tête là je vais citer des jeux daubés où j'ai passer pas mal de temps et que j'ai kiffé comme Tarzan par exemple
chiotgamer
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:37 PM
Fuck la PS1 vive la Saturn !
bogsnake
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:37 PM
Shincloud
-FFVII
-Parasite EVE 1
-Vagrant Story
à la place de RE3 je mettrait plutôt Metal Gear Solid
populus
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:39 PM
Et Nintendo 137 ans je crois x)
hatefield
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:39 PM
Resident Evil
Tomb Raider
Symphony of the Night
Tekken 2
birmou
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:39 PM
25 ans en Europe.
Au Japon elle était sortie en décembre 1994.
gemini
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:40 PM
chiotgamer
la pire des consoles Sega? Mouais...
La PS1 a tellement apporté aux JV. Console mythique qui a provoqué le
Passage de simple JV à des jeux à scénarios, le côté cinématographique tellement de bonnes choses avec cette console.
Meilleur jeu de la PS1 ? Metal Gear Solid (mais tellement d'autres grands titres comme les FF et cie)
hatefield
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:40 PM
Et puis tout les FF+Tactics, Chrono Cross, etc.
slyder
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:44 PM
1) Xenogears
2) FFVII
3) Suikoden 2
4) Breath of Fire IV
arquion
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:44 PM
4 c'est pas possible, j'ai pas d'ordre précis.
- Final Fantasy IX
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater
- Soul Reaver
- Ape Escape
uga
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:45 PM
Metal gear
FF7
Xenogears
Valkirye profile
yukilin
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:49 PM
Parasite Eve 2
Valkyrie Profile
Castlevania Symphony of the Night
Final Fantasy 8
axlenz
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:51 PM
populus
130 ans plutôt je crois mais avec beaucoup de trucs louches à leur actif avant le JV comme le commerce dans du Love Hotel dans les années 60 pour ne citer que ça
micablo
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:51 PM
MGS
FF7
Crash 2
CTR
mikazaki
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:53 PM
Une putain de perle cette console aussi. Ff9 - legend of dragon-metal gers-silent hill.
micablo
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:54 PM
populus
T'es vraiment en train de comparer l'âge d'une console et l'âge d'une marque?
Allez admettons, Nintendo est plus vieux. Genre... C'est censé les rendre meilleurs? Ah ces fanboys...
piratees
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:54 PM
legend of dragon
MGS
Spyro trilogie
Crash trilogie
Ape 1 et 2
medievil 1 et 2 j'attends toujours le remake du 2 ptin cette arnaque chez sony spyro on a eu les 3 d'un coup
sora78
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:55 PM
J'ai eu très peu de jeux sur cette console au final, j'étais surtout sur Gameboy à cette époque.
cladstrife59
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 05:56 PM
FF7
Front Mission 3
Medievil
Parasite Eve 2
Mais il y en a tellement d'autres.
torotoro59
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:00 PM
FF7
MGS
Resident evil
Tomb raider
corium
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:00 PM
Gran turismo 1 et 2 et FIFA 98, c'était des chronos enragés entre potes pour faire le meilleur tour et Fifa on le présente plus!
chiotgamer
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:00 PM
Gemini
Je trouve que c'est l'inverse, sans la PS1 on aurait eu une saturn full 2D et plus de jeux en 2D. On savait faire des jeux de fou en 2D à cet époque là (regarde Castlevania SotN) mais à la place on a fait des jeux en 3D tombé dans l'oubli pour la plupart (la plupart de ceux qu'on a retenu ne sont pas des jeux qui exploitent à fond la 3D).
vfries
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:08 PM
Suikoden 2
Ff7
Ff9
Resident evil 2
populus
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:13 PM
micablo
t'es taré ou quoi ? Je disais ça comme ça je compare rien du tout...
axlenz
131 pour être exact xD
onihanzo
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:16 PM
Final Fantasy Tactics
Vagrant Story
Street Fighter Alpha 3
Legend Of Mana
Megaman X 4-5-6
Alundra
Castlevania SotN
Je pouvais pas en mettre que 4
jackiechan
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:16 PM
Grand Turismo 2
Driver
Syphon filter
Wining eleven 4
sonilka
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:17 PM
4 c'est pas simple. Je dirais Gran Turismo, FFVII, Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped et Tomb Raider (mon premier jeu sur cette console).
op4
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:23 PM
Suikoden1 et 2
FF7
Tomb raider 2
Worms
arrrghl
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:25 PM
j'avais pas la console gamin ... mais mon voisin oui
:
GT2
driver 1 et 2
tenchu
soul reaver
micablo
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:25 PM
populus
Ah ben kamoulox alors...
asakk
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:27 PM
FFvii
MgS
FFIX
Resident Evil
Vagrant Story
Xenogears
Et plein d'autres
bk57
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:29 PM
FF 7-9
Métal Gear solid 1-2
Resident evil 1-3
Tomb raider
madd
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:30 PM
Soul Reaver.
populus
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:36 PM
micablo
gemini
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:37 PM
chiotgamer
tombés dans l'oubli
MGS, Tekken 3, FF7, Gran Turismo 2, Resident Evil, Soul Reaver (tellement culte), Crash, Medievil, Spyro, Wipeout, Silent Hill, Soul Edge (qui donnera Soul Calibur DC) tombes dans l'oubli???? Ils
Sont tous dans l'histoire et cultes des jeux. Tu portes bien ton pseudo.
evasnake
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:41 PM
FF7
MGS
RE
CB3
leonr4
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:43 PM
MGS1
Tekken 3
GT 2
ISS
RE 1+2
Crash
minbox
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:43 PM
1) MGS
2) FFVII
3) Silent Hill
4) Gran Turismo 2
amario
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:52 PM
Grand tourismo, Die Hard trilogie, Vandal Hearth, Tombi (qu’est ce quyyyyaaaaa je veux pas faire comme tout le monde)
fretide
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:54 PM
Soul edge
Pandémonium
Crash
Resident evil
Et j'en passe. Quelle console de ouf!
edarn
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:56 PM
Parasite Eve
Vagrant Story
Valkyrie Profile
Xenogears
famimax
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 06:59 PM
Tombi
Metal Gear Solid
Silent Hill
Tail Concerto
amario
Non non Tombi 1 c'est surement un des meilleurs, voir le meilleur jeu PSX, c'est juste que plein de monde sont passé à coté
psxbox
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 07:04 PM
Final fantasy 7
Suikoden 2
Alundra
Wipeout
Resident evil
kevisiano
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 07:06 PM
MGS
ISS
FF VII/IX
Tekken 3
J'ai adoré Crash Bandicoot 3, Spyro, Castlevania SOTN, Driver...
psxbox
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 07:08 PM
Ah et j oublié tony hawk 2, twisted metal, worms et micro maniac pr les jeux à plusieurs lol
marcus62
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 07:21 PM
Je n'ai pas connu la PS1, j'étais trop petit
dommage
jackiechan
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 07:32 PM
shincloud
je me posait la question pourquoi 4 jeux ... en fait il fallait peut être choisir 1 jeux par génération. Dans ce cas
PS1 > GT2
PS2 > God of war 2
PS3 > The last of Us
Ps4 > God of war c’est je choisi que les exclus sinon c’est the witcher 3
chiotgamer
posted
the 09/29/2020 at 07:38 PM
Gemini
Comparé aux jeux 2D la liste est courte et moins culte (et moins qualitative je trouve). On ne retient surtout que FFVII (qui aurait pu être 2D), MGS et RE.
Pour moi la 3D est arrivée trop tôt, on aurait pu faire des jeux de dingue en 2D tandis qu'aujourd'hui bcp de ces jeux 3D sont injouables et surcotés (Spyro et Medievil par exemple).
