La PlayStation a 25ans aujourd'hui
Si vous devez choisir 4 Jeux?

Pour ma part :

FFVII
Parasite Eve 1
RE3
Vagrant Story



    posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:27 PM by shincloud
    comments (56)
    radek posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:30 PM
    1)Metal gear solid
    2)Resident evil 2
    3)Final Fantasy VII
    4)Ridge Racer type 4
    whiteweedow25 posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:32 PM
    MGS
    Crash Bandicoot
    Tomb Raider
    Tekken 3
    spartan1985 posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:33 PM
    - Medal of Honor : Résistance
    - Tomb Raider
    - Syphon Filter
    - Dino Crisis 2
    bigsnake posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:33 PM
    1) MGS1
    2) Parasite eve 2
    3) Medal of honor
    4) FFVIII
    docbrown posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:34 PM
    WOOO...et dire que c'est aujourd'hui que j'ai commencé le docu de 3h sur Playstation.......putain de Coïncidence quand même

    1/FF7
    2/GT
    3)MGS
    4)Tekken 3


    Mais bordel j'ai envie de dire...Rival School, Tomb Raider 2, Evil Zone, Bloody Roar...
    ducknsexe posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:35 PM
    1) Metal Gear
    2) Silent hill 2
    3) Tomb raider
    4) Destruction Derby.
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:35 PM
    - Spyro
    - Tomb raider
    - Crash
    - Tekken 3
    axlenz posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:36 PM
    Je ne saurais en citer objectivement tant j'en ai fait et tant j'ai pris mon pied sur cette console. Si je devais citer ce qui me viens en tête là je vais citer des jeux daubés où j'ai passer pas mal de temps et que j'ai kiffé comme Tarzan par exemple
    chiotgamer posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:37 PM
    Fuck la PS1 vive la Saturn !
    bogsnake posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:37 PM
    Shincloud
    -FFVII
    -Parasite EVE 1
    -Vagrant Story
    à la place de RE3 je mettrait plutôt Metal Gear Solid
    populus posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:39 PM
    Et Nintendo 137 ans je crois x)
    hatefield posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:39 PM
    Resident Evil
    Tomb Raider
    Symphony of the Night
    Tekken 2
    birmou posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:39 PM
    25 ans en Europe.

    Au Japon elle était sortie en décembre 1994.
    gemini posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:40 PM
    chiotgamer la pire des consoles Sega? Mouais...

    La PS1 a tellement apporté aux JV. Console mythique qui a provoqué le
    Passage de simple JV à des jeux à scénarios, le côté cinématographique tellement de bonnes choses avec cette console.

    Meilleur jeu de la PS1 ? Metal Gear Solid (mais tellement d'autres grands titres comme les FF et cie)
    hatefield posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:40 PM
    Et puis tout les FF+Tactics, Chrono Cross, etc.
    slyder posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:44 PM
    1) Xenogears
    2) FFVII
    3) Suikoden 2
    4) Breath of Fire IV
    arquion posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:44 PM
    4 c'est pas possible, j'ai pas d'ordre précis.

    - Final Fantasy IX
    - Tony Hawk Pro Skater
    - Soul Reaver
    - Ape Escape
    uga posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:45 PM
    Metal gear
    FF7
    Xenogears
    Valkirye profile
    yukilin posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:49 PM
    Parasite Eve 2
    Valkyrie Profile
    Castlevania Symphony of the Night
    Final Fantasy 8
    axlenz posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:51 PM
    populus 130 ans plutôt je crois mais avec beaucoup de trucs louches à leur actif avant le JV comme le commerce dans du Love Hotel dans les années 60 pour ne citer que ça
    micablo posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:51 PM
    MGS
    FF7
    Crash 2
    CTR
    mikazaki posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:53 PM
    Une putain de perle cette console aussi. Ff9 - legend of dragon-metal gers-silent hill.
    micablo posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:54 PM
    populus T'es vraiment en train de comparer l'âge d'une console et l'âge d'une marque?
    Allez admettons, Nintendo est plus vieux. Genre... C'est censé les rendre meilleurs? Ah ces fanboys...
    piratees posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:54 PM
    legend of dragon
    MGS
    Spyro trilogie
    Crash trilogie
    Ape 1 et 2
    medievil 1 et 2 j'attends toujours le remake du 2 ptin cette arnaque chez sony spyro on a eu les 3 d'un coup
    sora78 posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:55 PM
    J'ai eu très peu de jeux sur cette console au final, j'étais surtout sur Gameboy à cette époque.
    cladstrife59 posted the 09/29/2020 at 05:56 PM
    FF7
    Front Mission 3
    Medievil
    Parasite Eve 2

    Mais il y en a tellement d'autres.
    torotoro59 posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:00 PM
    FF7
    MGS
    Resident evil
    Tomb raider
    corium posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Gran turismo 1 et 2 et FIFA 98, c'était des chronos enragés entre potes pour faire le meilleur tour et Fifa on le présente plus!
    chiotgamer posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Gemini Je trouve que c'est l'inverse, sans la PS1 on aurait eu une saturn full 2D et plus de jeux en 2D. On savait faire des jeux de fou en 2D à cet époque là (regarde Castlevania SotN) mais à la place on a fait des jeux en 3D tombé dans l'oubli pour la plupart (la plupart de ceux qu'on a retenu ne sont pas des jeux qui exploitent à fond la 3D).
    vfries posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:08 PM
    Suikoden 2
    Ff7
    Ff9
    Resident evil 2
    populus posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:13 PM
    micablo t'es taré ou quoi ? Je disais ça comme ça je compare rien du tout...

    axlenz 131 pour être exact xD
    onihanzo posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:16 PM
    Final Fantasy Tactics
    Vagrant Story
    Street Fighter Alpha 3
    Legend Of Mana
    Megaman X 4-5-6
    Alundra
    Castlevania SotN

    Je pouvais pas en mettre que 4
    jackiechan posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:16 PM
    Grand Turismo 2
    Driver
    Syphon filter
    Wining eleven 4
    sonilka posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:17 PM
    4 c'est pas simple. Je dirais Gran Turismo, FFVII, Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped et Tomb Raider (mon premier jeu sur cette console).
    op4 posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:23 PM
    Suikoden1 et 2
    FF7
    Tomb raider 2
    Worms
    arrrghl posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:25 PM
    j'avais pas la console gamin ... mais mon voisin oui :

    GT2
    driver 1 et 2
    tenchu
    soul reaver
    micablo posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:25 PM
    populus Ah ben kamoulox alors...
    asakk posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:27 PM
    FFvii
    MgS
    FFIX
    Resident Evil
    Vagrant Story
    Xenogears
    Et plein d'autres
    bk57 posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:29 PM
    FF 7-9
    Métal Gear solid 1-2
    Resident evil 1-3
    Tomb raider
    madd posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:30 PM
    Soul Reaver.
    populus posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:36 PM
    micablo
    gemini posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:37 PM
    chiotgamer tombés dans l'oubli MGS, Tekken 3, FF7, Gran Turismo 2, Resident Evil, Soul Reaver (tellement culte), Crash, Medievil, Spyro, Wipeout, Silent Hill, Soul Edge (qui donnera Soul Calibur DC) tombes dans l'oubli???? Ils
    Sont tous dans l'histoire et cultes des jeux. Tu portes bien ton pseudo.
    evasnake posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:41 PM
    FF7
    MGS
    RE
    CB3
    leonr4 posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:43 PM
    MGS1
    Tekken 3
    GT 2
    ISS
    RE 1+2
    Crash
    minbox posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:43 PM
    1) MGS
    2) FFVII
    3) Silent Hill
    4) Gran Turismo 2
    amario posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:52 PM
    Grand tourismo, Die Hard trilogie, Vandal Hearth, Tombi (qu’est ce quyyyyaaaaa je veux pas faire comme tout le monde)
    fretide posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:54 PM
    Soul edge
    Pandémonium
    Crash
    Resident evil
    Et j'en passe. Quelle console de ouf!
    edarn posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:56 PM
    Parasite Eve
    Vagrant Story
    Valkyrie Profile
    Xenogears
    famimax posted the 09/29/2020 at 06:59 PM
    Tombi
    Metal Gear Solid
    Silent Hill
    Tail Concerto


    amario Non non Tombi 1 c'est surement un des meilleurs, voir le meilleur jeu PSX, c'est juste que plein de monde sont passé à coté
    psxbox posted the 09/29/2020 at 07:04 PM
    Final fantasy 7
    Suikoden 2
    Alundra
    Wipeout
    Resident evil
    kevisiano posted the 09/29/2020 at 07:06 PM
    MGS
    ISS
    FF VII/IX
    Tekken 3

    J'ai adoré Crash Bandicoot 3, Spyro, Castlevania SOTN, Driver...
    psxbox posted the 09/29/2020 at 07:08 PM
    Ah et j oublié tony hawk 2, twisted metal, worms et micro maniac pr les jeux à plusieurs lol
    marcus62 posted the 09/29/2020 at 07:21 PM
    Je n'ai pas connu la PS1, j'étais trop petit dommage
    jackiechan posted the 09/29/2020 at 07:32 PM
    shincloud je me posait la question pourquoi 4 jeux ... en fait il fallait peut être choisir 1 jeux par génération. Dans ce cas
    PS1 > GT2
    PS2 > God of war 2
    PS3 > The last of Us
    Ps4 > God of war c’est je choisi que les exclus sinon c’est the witcher 3
    chiotgamer posted the 09/29/2020 at 07:38 PM
    Gemini Comparé aux jeux 2D la liste est courte et moins culte (et moins qualitative je trouve). On ne retient surtout que FFVII (qui aurait pu être 2D), MGS et RE.

    Pour moi la 3D est arrivée trop tôt, on aurait pu faire des jeux de dingue en 2D tandis qu'aujourd'hui bcp de ces jeux 3D sont injouables et surcotés (Spyro et Medievil par exemple).
