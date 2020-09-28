ajouter un tigre
[Préco] Une boîte pour Control Ultimate Edition
Le jeu Control arrive en boîte dans sa version GOTY.



A l'intérieur nous retrouverons tous les DLC'S.

Le tout pour 39.99€

Fnac
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DControl%2BUltimate%2BEdition%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    voxen posted the 09/28/2020 at 07:20 PM
    Même pas terminé à 100% le dlc AWE, pourtant je l'attendais, mais quelle déception. Bon sinon leur version next gen ils peuvent bien se la carrer.
    zekura posted the 09/28/2020 at 07:28 PM
    j'ai bien fait d'attendre ^^ maintenant la question c'est de savoir si tout est dans le bluray ou pas
    punish62230 posted the 09/28/2020 at 07:31 PM
    Le jeu est fort sympathique même si il est chiant à comprendre.

    Mais, même pas eu la motivation de prendre les extensions. C'est pas le jeu ou on retourne dessus facilement.
    sieu69 posted the 09/28/2020 at 07:58 PM
    si je le prend sur xbox pour jour sur série X c'est possible ?
    tuni06 posted the 09/28/2020 at 08:03 PM
    Jeu sur côté de fou l’héroïne j’avais envie de la tarter à chaque fois, jeu osef pour des dlc osef pour une édition définitive osef.
    Sérieux les gars passer à quelque chose d’autre à forcer d’être content pour des définitivement édition je m’attends à une gta 5 définitive édition tellement...
    escobar posted the 09/28/2020 at 08:12 PM
    sieu69 oui
    kinectical posted the 09/28/2020 at 08:16 PM
    sieu69 fait gaffe à prendre la bonne version aussi hein
    sieu69 posted the 09/28/2020 at 08:18 PM
    kinectical escobar c'elle la ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/28/2020 at 08:23 PM
    tuni06
    pareil pas compris la hype sur le jeu même si certains passages sont bien pensés
