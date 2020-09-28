« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
265
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
123
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3334
visites since opening : 4482612
nicolasgourry > blog
Rain Games annonce la suite d'un jeu indé apprécié





Le premier Teslagrad est sortie en 2013
Pour vous rafraichir la mémoire voici le trailer du premier

JVC 17/20 Gameblog 8/10 Gamekult 7/10

C'est un metroidvania.

RainGames
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan, davydems
    posted the 09/28/2020 at 05:26 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kisukesan posted the 09/28/2020 at 05:34 PM
    Cool, j'ai adoré le premier. Je suis sur Hadès, c'est vraiment bien mais trop addictif/répétitif
    davydems posted the 09/28/2020 at 06:57 PM
    excellent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre