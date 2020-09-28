Le jeu du MCU
Crash Bandicoot 4
4
name : Crash Bandicoot 4
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Toys For Bob
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
bladagun
34
bladagun
bladagun > blog
Les devs de crash 4 pleurent sur un speedrun de la demo
    posted the 09/28/2020 at 01:30 PM by bladagun
    comments (8)
    mikazaki posted the 09/28/2020 at 01:35 PM
    kalas28 posted the 09/28/2020 at 01:53 PM
    très beau à voir
    shinz0 posted the 09/28/2020 at 01:57 PM
    maxleresistant posted the 09/28/2020 at 01:58 PM
    Merci, magnifique.

    Ca fait plaisir de voir des gens de l'industrie être nature et sans script.

    C'est trop rare.
    osiris posted the 09/28/2020 at 02:08 PM
    I need a drink
    nindo64 posted the 09/28/2020 at 02:13 PM
    C'est incroyable
    micablo posted the 09/28/2020 at 02:17 PM
    spilner posted the 09/28/2020 at 02:59 PM
    C'est un Ouf!
