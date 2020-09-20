Charts
Chiffres totaux sur l'année, arrêtés au 20 septembre 2020
Chiffres des ventes physiques, ne prend pas en compte les ventes digitales.
01. NSW: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - 5.724.253
02. NSW: Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) - 1.080.631
03. PS4: Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square) - 932.821
04. NSW: Pokemon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Co) - 750.202
05. NSW: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) - 511.746
06. PS4: Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) - 395.813
07. NSW: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) - 381.612
08. NSW: Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo) - 377.665
09. NSW: Minecraft (Microsoft) - 359.349
10. NSW: Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) - 311.120
11. NSW: Super Mario Party (Nintendo) - 291.221
12. NSW: Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) - 263.125
13. NSW: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Pokemon Co.) - 259.513
14. PS4: Resident Evil 3 (Capcom) - 258.676
15. NSW: Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) - 252.875
16. PS4: Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon (Sega) - 243.769
17. NSW: eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) - 224.358
18. PS4: The Last of Us Part II (Sony) - 222.943
19. NSW: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) - 210.136
20. PS4: eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) - 180.243
21. NSW: Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - 179.438
22. NSW: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) - 168.462
23. NSW: Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) - 165.461
24. PS4: Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On (Bandai Namco Games) - 161.014
25. PS4: Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) - 156.772
26. NSW: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco) - 153.603
27. NSW: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) - 151.843
28. PS4: Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Atlus) - 149.898
29. PS4: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai) - 149.654
30. NSW: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) - 138.550
